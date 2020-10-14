EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s water polo head coach Alyssa Diacono added a major asset to her staff ahead of the teams’ inaugural season with the appointment of Lynn Kachmarik as a volunteer assistant.
A legend in the water polo community, Kachmarik was the first woman to be inducted into the Collegiate Water Polo Hall of Fame. Her career in aquatics spans four decades and includes a lengthy list of accomplishments — many of which were pioneering for women in athletics.
Beginning with her undergraduate athletic career as an All-American water polo player and swimmer for Slippery Rock University, Kachmarik went on to become a 12-year member of the U.S. Women’s National Water Polo Team. The first player for the national team outside of California, she appeared in three World Aquatic Championships (1980, 1984, and 1988), along with numerous FINA World Cup Championships. Kachmarik also captained the squad for half of her tenure. She also coached and served on the executive committee, helping guide the team at the World Aquatic Championships in Perth, Australia, in 1993.
Her playing career reached a crescendo in 2007, when she won a gold medal for 30+ Women’s Water Polo at the 2007 Aquatics World Championships at Stanford University.
In 1981, she accepted a position at Bucknell University, working in various capacities for 18 years. Initially hired to coach women’s swimming and diving, she broke down another barrier with her appointment as men’s water polo coach two years later. This made her the first woman to coach any NCAA Division I men’s team sport.
Kachmarik also held the positions of Director of Aquatics and Head Women’s Water Polo Coach. The Bison inducted her into their Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.
