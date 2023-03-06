After 42 years as a coach and administrator at Mount St. Mary’s, athletic director Lynne Robinson announced Monday she will retire in August.
Robinson, the daughter of longtime men’s basketball coach Jim Phelan, has served as athletic director for the past 15 years.
“I am honored to have had the opportunity to serve Mount St. Mary’s University for my entire career,” Robinson said in a statement. “Words cannot adequately express my gratitude for the many wonderful memories, experiences, and especially all the friends, alumni, and colleagues I have met along the way.”
She is a lifelong resident of Emmitsburg and went to the Mount, where she played basketball, field hockey and tennis. Robinson graduated in 1979 with a political science degree and immediately began coaching, overseeing the Mount’s women’s cross-country and track and field programs until 1988.
That year, she became a full-time athletic administrator and helped lead the Mount’s move to Division I.
Robinson was named athletic director in 2007, and the university’s sports teams saw success during her tenure. The Mount now has 24 varsity teams, up from 16 in 2007, won 23 conference championships and appeared in several NCAA tournaments under her watch.
Most recently, she oversaw the school’s transition from the Northeast Conference to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference last summer.
University President Timothy Trainor will lead a national search in the coming weeks to find a successor.
“The entire Mount community is grateful to Lynne Phelan Robinson for her 15 years as director of Mount Athletics and 42 years of tremendous service to the university,” Trainor said in a statement. “Her commitment to the success of student-athletes both on the playing fields and in the classroom has touched countless lives.”
