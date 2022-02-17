EMMITSBURG — With a chance to move back over .500 and clinch at least one home game for the upcoming Northeast Conference Tournament, Mount St. Mary’s instead fell victim to a stunning late-game collapse.
St. Francis Brooklyn scored 21 of the final 25 points over the last 6 minutes, 23 seconds on its way to a 64-55 victory Thursday night at Knott Arena.
The loss knocked Mount St. Mary’s (12-13, 8-7 NEC) into a fourth-place tie with Merrimack, which is ineligible for postseason play, in the conference standings.
The Mountaineers are still in good position to host at least one game in the conference tournament with a two-game lead over St. Francis Brooklyn (9-17, 6-9 NEC) for fourth place.
But their limp to the finish raises broader questions about the team as it heads into the most important stretch of the season.
Leading scorer Jalen Benjamin (knee) and leading rebounder Malik Jefferson (ankle) did not play and are day-to-day with injuries, according to coach Dan Engelstad, who refused to use the injuries as an excuse.
On top of that, the Mount’s top scorer Thursday, Mezie Offurum, was a non-factor offensively in the second half following a strong first half during which he was on pace to surpass his career-high for points.
“We have good enough players to play better than we did tonight,” Engelstad said. “It’s hard when you turn the ball over the way we did [14 turnovers], and we didn’t shoot it well from 3 tonight [2-for-13].”
A 3-pointer by the Mount’s Dakota Leffew with 6:23 left staked the team to a 51-43 lead. But it was all St. Francis Brooklyn from there.
The Terriers’ cranked up their full-court pressure, and the Mountaineers couldn’t get into their offense. They turned the ball over four times over the final 4:33 and made just one shot over that span.
Rob Higgins, a 6-foot-1 junior guard for St. Francis Brooklyn, fueled the decisive run with 15 of his career-high 27 points, including nine in a row that wiped away the Mount St. Mary’s lead.
Higgins, who led all scorers, had not scored 20 in a game all season.
His performance follows that of Bryant’s Charles Pride, who scored 32 points in a one-point win over the Mountaineers on Feb. 5 at Knott Arena.
“That’s been the trend the last couple of games in our own building. We are letting guys have career nights,” Engelstad said. “You know, as a defensive team, that can’t be the case.”
The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Offurum finished with 17 points and has now been the Mount’s leading scorer in three of the last four games.
He was the focal point of the offense in the first half, connecting on 7 of 8 shots for 15 points. It appeared he was well on his way to surpassing his career-high of 22.
But, for whatever reason, Offurum was minimally involved in the offense in the second half, making just 1 of 4 attempts after halftime.
Engelstad conceded Offurum should have been more involved in the offensive flow. But Offurum put the onus on himself to stay involved.
“I don’t think it’s anything [St. Francis Brooklyn] did differently,” he said. “I guess it was more so the latter. It just kind of got away. I probably wasn’t as aggressive as I was in the first half. So, I just got to put together two complete halves on both offense and defense going down the road.”
Mount St. Mary’s will look to bounce back at 4 p.m. Saturday against Long Island University at Knott Arena in a critical matchup for third place in the NEC.
The Blackbirds (12-13, 9-6 NEC) hold a one-game lead over the Mountaineers for third place and hold the tiebreaker at the moment, having won the earlier meeting between them 74-57 on Jan. 6 in New York.
