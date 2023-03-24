Mount Esports

The Mount’s Esports team celebrates winning the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title in Overwatch 2.

 Photo courtesy of Mount St. Mary's

About two weeks ago, the Mount St. Mary’s Esports team saw its opponents face-to-face for the first time. And it was on the biggest stage in the nascent program’s history: the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championships in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

For three years, the Mount had played all of its matches inside the tricked out space of a renovated Purcell Hall, replete with dozens of high-tech gaming computers. But with pandemic restrictions gone and an actual conference title to compete for, the Mountaineers hit the road for their first local area network (LAN) party.

