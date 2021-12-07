SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Nana Opoku and Mezie Offurum combined for 39 points, but it was not quite enough as Mount St. Mary’s fell to Santa Clara, 84-77, on Tuesday night at Santa Clara’s Leavey Center.
Opoku scored a season-high 21 points in the game while Offurum matched his season high with 18 in the game.
Trailing 80-65, the Mount’s Dakota Leffew scored five consecutive points to cut the deficit to 10 points with just under five minutes remaining.
After Santa Clara pushed its lead back to 14 at 84-70 with 2:50 on the clock, the Mount scored the next seven points to trim Santa Clara’s lead to seven.
Opoku started the run with an alley-oop dunk on a feed from Jalen Benjamin. He then added a tip-in bucket ahead of a Leffew three-pointer that made it 84-77. The Mount had a chance to slice into the deficit again, but Offurum’s jumper was off the mark, and Santa Clara countered with a pair of free throws for an 86-77 lead.
The Mount missed a three-pointer and two more Santa Clara free throws sealed the win.
Opoku hit 10-of-11 from the field en route to his season-high 21 points while adding nine rebounds and a pair of blocks in the game.
Offurum scored 16 of his 18 points in the opening half, finishing 8-of-14 from the field while collecting six boards. Sophomore Dakota Leffew chipped in 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists off the bench while Benjamin had eight points and a season-high eight assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.