EMMITSBURG — Even after the crushing losses, Mezie Offurum offers a warm smile and thoughtful, measured responses to sometimes pointed questions.
It’s part of the calm, naturally pleasant demeanor the Germantown native and senior forward for the Mount St. Mary’s basketball team maintains when interacting with other people.
“I would just say my household is full of love,” Offurum said. “Yeah, my parents, they smile a lot. They always try to keep the environment light. It always stuck with me. That’s how I try and approach everything.”
More than anything, Offurum provides the Mountaineers (12-12, 8-6 Northeast Conference) with a presence. He can be an assertive and commanding leader on the court and a genial, soft-spoken person off of it.
“He’s got that good energy to him,” Mount St. Mary’s coach Dan Engelstad said. “He’s extremely hard-working. So, when he is working, it’s more so just focused, and he puts his mind to the task at hand. But, when he’s around people, he has the infectious smile, and he’s great to be around.”
Physically, Offurum is a muscular 6-foot-8, 230 pounds.
Mentally and emotionally, his calming presence helps keep the team centered and focused.
Offensively, Offurum has led the team in scoring in two of the last three games and raised his average to 10.9 points per game, good for the second-best on the team.
He’s worked hard on his shooting and is now more comfortable behind the 3-point line than he has ever been. He’s also focused a lot on taking better shots.
Then, there is his ever-present explosiveness around the rim, as displayed with his vicious one-handed dunk against Bryant on Feb. 5 that brought the crowd at Knott Arena out of its seat.
Asked if he had watched it back on film, Offurum said, “Yeah,” and then, naturally, smiled.
What was the general reaction? “[Assistant] Coach Matt [Miller] said, ‘This is the way I need you to attack every time,’” Offurum said.
Defensively, Offurum is often asked to guard the other team’s best player. He looks at the task as a chance to make himself better.
“Mezie is someone who is very consistent with his work ethic,” Engelstad said. “Because of that, you know what is going to show up. He’s going to give max effort and work really hard, and that, I think, allows everyone around him to get in line with his work ethic. They know they can depend on him.”
Offurum played his high school ball at Georgetown Prep in Bethesda and helped the team win a pair of Interstate Athletic Conference championships.
He then went to George Washington University, where he spent two seasons amid coaching turnover for the Colonials.
“I guess you can say it just didn’t work out,” Offurum said. “No hard feelings or anything toward them.”
Through his connection and familiarity with Miller, whom he faced off against when Miller coached St. Maria Goretti High School in Hagerstown against Georgetown Prep, as well as his familiarity with some of the players on the Mount St. Mary’s team, Offurum wound up transferring to the school.
Last season, he started all 23 games for the Mountaineers and averaged 9.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.5 steals in helping them win the Northeast Conference Tournament championship and earn a bid to the NCAA tournament.
“I’d say it’s worked out pretty well,” he said of transferring to the Mount.
Offurum’s basketball career has played out entirely in the shadow of his home. So, his friends and family have always been able to come and see him play, which is important to him.
“I didn’t put too much stress on it,” he said of playing close to home. “It’s just the way it happened. I never thought that I had to be home. It has just kind of worked out that way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.