Mount St. Mary’s used a 16-0 run that spanned the end of the first half and beginning of the second to fuel a 64-60 win over Canisius at Niagara University’s Gallagher Center on Monday afternoon.
Jalen Benjamin led the Mount with 19 points, while George Tinsley added a season-high 16.
The Mount (6-9, 2-2 MAAC) withstood a furious late Canisius rally to secure the victory. Dakota Leffew connected on a 3-pointer with 10:04 remaining in the game to give the Mount a 54-36 advantage. Canisius used a 13-to-2 run, capped by a Jordan Henderson three-pointer, to cut the Mount’s lead to 56-49 with just under five minutes left. Tinsley nailed his second 3-pointer of the game to push the Mount’s lead back to 10 at 59-49, but Canisius continued to surge, scoring eight unanswered points to make it 59-58 with 49 seconds on the clock.
On the ensuing possession, the Mount’s Xavier Lipscomb drilled a 3-pointer as the shot clock was about to expire to give the Mount a four-point advantage with 21.3 seconds left. Canisius cut the deficit to 62-60 when Jacco Fritz scored on a putback with 6.3 seconds left, but the Mount’s Benjamin sealed the win with a pair of free throws with 3.2 seconds on the clock.
Benjamin finished with a game-high 19 points (6-of-12 FG’s) along with six assists and five rebounds. Tinsley went 7-for-13 from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point range en route to his season-high 16-point effort. Tinsley added five boards, three assists and three steals in the victory. Leffew had 13 points for the Mount, connecting on 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.
Jamir Moultie led Canisius with 11 points, while Henderson, Fritz and T.J. Gadsden each had nine points each in the loss.
Leading 10-8 at the first media timeout, Benjamin fueled an 11-to-2 run to give the Mountaineers their first double-digit lead in the game at 21-10. A Benjamin 3-pointer started the run, and he then tossed an alley-oop to Dakota Leffew for a dunk. Benjamin hit a pair of free throws, Frantisek Barton scored in the paint, and Benjamin closed the run on a drive to the basket for the 11-point lead.
Trailing 23-12, Canisius got back into the game with a 7-0 spurt that made it a four-point game. Jaylin Gibson stopped the Golden Griffin run with a 3 from the left corner. Leading 29-26, the Mount closed the half with the final seven points for a 36-26 lead. Tinsley hit a 3-pointer to start the run, Benjamin hit a jumper, and Tinsley scored in the paint for the 10-point halftime lead.
The Mountaineers opened the second half with the first nine points to build its biggest lead of the game at 45-26. Tinsley and Lipscomb each scored a bucket with Benjamin capping the run with five straight points to push the advantage to 19 with 17:30 left in the game.
Mount St. Mary’s finished the game 24-of-54 (.444) from the field and 9-of-22 (.409) from 3-point range. The Mount held Canisius to 24-of-63 (.381) shooting overall and 6-of-24 (.250) from beyond the three-point arc.
The Mountaineers return to the court on Sunday, January 8, with a 2:00 p.m. MAAC matchup at Marist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.