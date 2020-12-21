The basketball programs at Mount St. Mary’s are again in limbo due to positive tests for COVID-19 among Tier 1 personnel on each team.
Tier 1 personnel — which consists of players, coaches and support staff — are tested three times per week, according to a press release from the Mount.
The men’s team announced Monday that Tuesday’s home game against Howard has been canceled. The Mountaineers (2-3) haven’t played since a 75-57 win on Dec. 8 at home against St. Francis.
Since then, due to positive coronavirus tests within the program, the Mount has canceled games against UMBC (Dec. 11), St. Joseph’s (Dec. 19) and Howard (Dec. 22), while postponing a pair of games against Wagner (Dec. 15, 16).
The Mount’s next men’s game is scheduled for Jan. 7 at St. Francis Brooklyn.
As for the Mount St. Mary’s women (1-2), they haven’t played since a 72-58 home win over UMBC on Dec. 5 due to virus-related precautions.
The university announced the women’s Tier 1 positive test Saturday, hours before tipoff against St. Francis.
So far this season, the Mountaineer women have had games canceled against Coppin State (Dec. 2), Maryland (Dec. 8), La Salle (Dec. 12), and Hofstra (Dec. 22), while contests against Wagner (Dec. 15, 16) and St. Francis (Dec. 19) have been postponed.
Status of future women’s games will be determined after the holiday break.
