Mount St. Mary's withstood a second-half Manhattan rally to earn a 74-69 win Saturday in Riverdale, New York.
The Mountaineers have won four of five games to close the regular season with 12-19 overall record and an 8-12 mark in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
With the win, the Mount clinched the No. 8 seed in the MAAC Tournament and will face No. 9 seed Canisius at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.
Jalen Benjamin led the Mount with 21 points, while Dakota Leffew added six of his 16 points in the final minute in the win.
Leading 42-30 at the half, the Mount saw Manhattan (12-17, 10-10 MAAC) open the second half with a 25-7 run to build a 55-49 advantage.
Benjamin scored the next six points on a jumper and 4-of-6 free throws. The Mount took a 57-55 lead when Jedy Cordilia rebounded a Benjamin missed free throw and finished the putback with 7 minutes, 23 seconds on the clock.
The Jaspers fought back again, using a Josh Roberts alley-oop dunk to tie the score, and a Samir Stewart 3 to take the lead. Ant Nelson then scored on a drive to make it 62-57 with 5:35 remaining.
The Mount's Deandre Thomas came through with a 3-pointer from the left corner to make it a two-point game, and Benjamin hit 1-of-2 a the line to cut the deficit to one. Thomas then drilled another 3, this one giving the Mount a 64-62 advantage with 3:31 lef.
Benjamin's turnaround jumper with 1:50 left made it a 66-62 Mount lead, and after a Manhattan bucket, Leffew hit a tough pull-up jumper with 58.9 seconds left to restore the Mount's four-point lead.
Nelson scored in the paint, but after a timeout, Thomas found Leffew streaking down the court for a breakaway jam for a 70-66 advantage. Nelson hit 1-of-2 at the line, and Leffew countered with two free throws to put the Mount up by five.
From there, the Mount salted away the win.
Benjamin has scored 20 or more points in five of his past eight contests. Leffew added seven rebounds and three assists. Cordilia hit 6-of-7 from the field for 12 points while chipping in five boards. Thomas had 10 points. Jefferson had eight points and a game-high 11 rebounds in the victory.
Nelson led Manhattan with 17 points and seven assists with Robert finishing with a double-double of 14 points and 10 boards. Brennan also reached double figures with 15 in the loss.
