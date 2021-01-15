EMMITSBURG — Deandre Thomas scored a game-high 18 points while Mezie Offurum and Damian Chong Qui each tallied their first career double-double to lead Mount St. Mary’s past Merrimack 63-52 at Knott Arena on Friday.
The Mount swept the two-game Northeast Conference series to improve to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the NEC.
In his fourth game with the Mountaineers, Thomas, a junior transfer from Samford, hit 6-of-7 from the field and 5-of-6 from 3-point range for his season-high effort. Offurum finished with 14 points and a career-best 13 rebounds, while Chong Qui tallied 10 points and a career-high 10 assists.
Already in control 34-19 at halftime, the Mountaineers saw freshman Josh Reaves go on a personal 9-0 run to push the lead to 43-21 with 15:43 remaining. Reaves finished with 12 points, his second consecutive double-digit scoring effort.
Chong Qui completed a three-point play midway through the second half to give the Mount its biggest lead of the game, 51-26.
Merrimack responded with a 19-3 run over the next five minutes, cutting the deficit to 54-45. But with 3:37 left, Thomas provided the final key basket of the game, a 3-pointer from the left corner on a feed from Chong Qui to push the lead back to double figures at 59-47.
From there, the Mount cruised to the win.
The Mount shot 23-of-47 (49 percent) from the field while hitting 8-of-17 (47 percent) from 3-point range.
Over the two-game series, the Mount defense held the Warriors to 54.5 points per game and 34.9 percent shooting from the floor.
Mount St. Mary’s travels to Central Connecticut for a two-game series next week — a 7 p.m. meeting Thursday and a 4 p.m. contest Friday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Sacred Heart 79, Mount St. Mary’s 71
EMMITSBURG — The Mountaineers missed out on their best Northeast Conference start in 21 years Friday, falling to Sacred Heart to split a two-game series at Knott Arena. It was their first NEC loss in four games this season.
The Mount trailed for much of the game, but a comeback looked promising when Michaela Harrison drained a 3-pointer with 8:45 left to knot the score at 59, erasing a 12-point gap.
But opportunities to take the lead did not materialize, and the Pioneers’ Carly Stroemel hit a layup 50 seconds later. That bucket gave Sacred Heart the lead for good, as the Mount was held without a field goal for the final 3:47.
The Mount’s Kendall Bresee earned her third double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The senior added a career high four blocks.
Fellow senior Rebecca Lee came within one point and one board of her own double-double. Kayla Agentowicz and Harrison reached double figures in scoring. Freshman Jessica Tomasetti had another fine showing with eight points — a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor.
Mount St. Mary’s (4-3, 3-1 NEC) had some success offensively, scoring 59 percent (23-for-39) from 2-point range. But 3-point shooting and foul shots proved elusive, and the Mount struggled on defense as Sacred Heart (3-5, 3-3 NEC) shot 50 percent (28-for-56) from the field.
SHU was led by Nikki Johnson and Adrianne Hagood, who scored 16 points each. Five Pioneers reached double figures.
The Mount’s next game is Tuesday against first-place Saint Francis U at DeGol Arena.
