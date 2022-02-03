EMMITSBURG — More than a month later, there is still a hint of anger in Dan Engelstad’s voice about the two forfeits his team suffered at the start of conference play, despite being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“That’s something that has fueled us,” the men’s basketball coach at Mount St. Mary’s said. “We can’t hide behind that.”
The Mountaineers aren’t hiding behind anything right now, and they aren’t very shy about showing off that chip on their shoulder either.
They have turned their anger and frustration from having to forfeit those home games into one of their best stretches of basketball in the school’s Division I era.
On Thursday night at Knott Arena, they beat up Northeast Conference foe Merrimack on both ends of the floor for a 69-53 victory that extended their winning steak to six games, their longest since 2017.
In all six of those games, the Mountaineers (11-10, 7-4 NEC) have held the opposition under 60 points. It’s the longest such stretch since December 2007 and just the third time they have done so as a Division I school, dating to 1988.
“The one [way] I could describe it is our guys are playing hard every night,” Engelstad said. “When you play that hard every night, you give yourself a chance.”
Engelstad said the defense is fueling the offense, and it showed against Merrimack (8-14, 3-6 NEC) as eight different players found their way into the scoring column.
Sophomore guard Dakota Leffew tied his career-high with a team-high 15 points off the bench. Senior forwards Malik Jefferson and Nana Opoku each added 12 for Mount St. Mary’s.
The 6-foot-9 Jefferson, who was back on the court after missing three games when his asthma flared up, pulled down 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and 13th of his Mount career, one shy of the school’s Division I record.
“We are able to get out in transition a little bit more because we are getting more stops and deflections,” Engelstad said. “And when you’ve got to close a game out with a big stop, our guys are stepping up with those big-time defensive plays.”
The Mount’s depth is also wearing on teams, too.
Nine different players logged at least eight minutes Thursday. Engelstad said guys are willing to play harder, knowing there will be a fresh player ready to give them a breather.
“We are able to pick up [on defense] full [court] and put a little pressure on the ball,” Jefferson said. “That wears the other team’s guards down and gives us a little bit of an advantage.”
Engelstad has not been sleeping much following the birth of his third daughter, Kiera, Wednesday morning. But he has been drawing energy from the way his team is playing.
The Mountaineers are in third place in the NEC standings and will host second-place Bryant (13-8, 10-1 NEC) at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Bulldogs are the last team to beat the Mountaineers, 73-66, on Jan. 15.
Mount St. Mary’s is 4-0 in NEC games that were played at Knott Arena this season, and it has won all of them by at least 15 points.
“We think we are in the category of one of the best teams in the Northeast Conference,” Engelstad said. “We don’t feel like people think we are, and that gives us a little bit of fire.”
