EMMITSBURG — While injuries continue to be an issue for the Mount St. Mary’s men, other problems have risen to the surface over the last month and a half.
For the third consecutive game, the Mountaineers faded down the stretch and failed to close out a winnable game in a 58-51 loss to former Northeast Conference rival Quinnipiac on Sunday afternoon at Knott Arena.
That comes on the heels of Friday’s home loss to Manhattan when the Mount (6-12, 2-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) couldn’t hang onto an eight-point lead over the final 11 minutes.
“That’s kind of been the theme for the last couple of games, not giving ourselves a chance and turning the ball over,” Mount St. Mary’s coach Dan Engelstad said.
“Some of it is sloppy passing. Some of it is decision making, coaching. We’ve got to really just lock in together and try to make the improvements because we are in a tough league in the MAAC. We’ve got to match the toughness and we have to be able to finish it out.”
Now, with losses in eight of their last 10 games and a trip to MAAC leader Siena looming on Friday, Engelstad is talking openly about keeping everyone on the same page.
“We can’t split cause that’s what losing does. It has the tendency to split people,” he said after the Mount dropped its third straight Sunday. “ ... We’ve got to stay together and keep working and can’t let this tough stretch of games really take our spirit. We have to keep working to get better because it’s there, and we have a couple of months to keep working to get it right.”
Mount St. Mary’s played Sunday’s game without senior leaders Jalen Benjamin and Malik Jefferson, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, respectively, who both sat out with shoulder injuries.
Injuries, of course, have been another season-long theme for the Mountaineers, who have only four players, including one regular starter (George Tinsley), that have appeared in all 18 games.
“It’s just been hard to find rhythm,” Engelstad said. “We are not making excuses and guys have stepped up in different roles, and it’s been a next-man-up mentality. It’s just been one of those seasons where it’s hard to get a set rotation, and it’s been hard to get where guys know their roles because things have had to change on the fly.”
Still, the Mountaineers have not been that far away. In seven of their 12 losses, they have had a lead in the second half.
That includes Sunday’s loss to Quinnipiac (14-5, 5-3 MAAC) during which they led by 37-31 with 14 minutes, 16 seconds to play before proceeding to score 14 points and turn the ball over nine times the rest of the way.
“Just bad decisions,” said junior guard Dakota Leffew, who led the Mountaineers with 18 points.
Making his second career start and first of the season for Mount St. Mary’s to help fill the void left by Jefferson’s injury, sophomore forward Jedy Cordilia said, “It’s not [the other team]. The turnovers are our problem.”
Cordilia finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double before fouling out in the final seconds.
The only Mount scorers to reach double figures were Cordilia, Leffew and senior guard Deandre Thomas (11 points).
For Quinnipiac, junior guard Dezi Jones led three scorers in double figures with 12 points, as the Bobcats won their fifth straight game to stay perfect in the new year.
They won despite missing 12 free throws (12-for-24).
“These games are there to be taken, and we all just have to do a little bit better,” Engelstad said.
Women’s Basketball Mount St. Mary’s 68, Canisius 58Sparked by a huge fourth quarter from Aryna Taylor and a big first quarter from Jo Raflo, the Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team rolled to a victory over Canisius on Saturday at Knott Arena.
With the win, the Mount improved to 7-9 overall (3-4 MAAC) and 7-1 in home games this season.
Taylor was instrumental in the final period, scoring seven points with four rebounds and a key assist. The redshirt senior finished with 11 points and tied a career high with eight rebounds.
Raflo had 13 points by the end of the opening quarter and finished with a team high 16.
Five Mountaineers posted double figures in the contest, as Natalie Villaflor added 14 points, Jessica Tomasetti contributed 12, and Michaela Harrison finished with 10.
Canisius fell to 6-11 overall and 3-5 in the MAAC this season.
