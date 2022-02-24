MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mount St. Mary’s fell to hot-shooting Sacred Heart 77-65 on Thursday night at the William H. Pitt Center in Fairfield, Connecticut.
The Pioneers shot 64 percent from the field in the second half to pull away for the win. Nana Opoku led four Mountaineers in double figures with 12 points in the game. He added two blocks and two steals.
Despite the loss, the Mount clinched the No. 4 seed and the accompanying home game in the upcoming Northeast Conference Tournament. The Mount will host No. 5 seed St. Francis Brooklyn on Wednesday at Knott Arena for the NEC quarterfinals. It will be the Mount’s first home NEC playoff game since hosting a quarterfinal in 2018.
Leading 33-31 at the half, the Mount (12-15, 8-9 NEC) saw Sacred Heart open the second half with a 15-4 run to take a nine-point advantage with 14:36 remaining. The Mountaineers rallied, pulling within two, 52-50, on a Deandre Thomas bucket with just over nine minutes on the clock.
Sacred Heart (9-19, 5-12 NEC) responded with the next five points, and took a double-digit advantage on a Tyler Thomas step back jumper with 6:23 left.
The Mountaineers made a final push, cutting the deficit to 71-65 on an Opoku bucket with 44 seconds left. Opoku was fouled on the play, but missed the free throw attempt. The Mount grabbed the offensive rebound and had a pair of three-point attempts, but could not convert, and SHU was able to salt the game away.
Mezie Offurum, Benjamin and Thomas each scored 11 points for the Mountaineers with Offurum pulling down a team-high seven rebounds.
Aaron Clarke led all scorers with 21 points for Sacred Heart with Nico Galette added 17 points and five rebounds.
The Mount closes out the regular season on Saturday with a 1 p.m. matchup at Central Connecticut.
