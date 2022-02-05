EMMITSBURG — After six games of making all of the plays necessary to win games, Mount St. Mary's couldn't make the one it needed Saturday.
The Mountaineers had two looks to win the game in the final 10 seconds against second-place Bryant and couldn't convert either in a 62-61 loss to the Bulldogs at Knott Arena.
Senior forward Nana Opoku missed a short baseline shot and then, after a timeout and replay review, Jalen Benjamin's 3-pointer from the corner was rejected at the buzzer, and the Mount's six-game winning streak came to an end.
Bryant (14-8, 11-1 Northeast Conference), which has won nine in a row, also snapped the Mount's streak of holding opponents under 60 at six.
The Bulldogs have now surpassed that mark against them this season, as they earned a 73-66 home win over Mount St. Mary's on January 15.
There is now a sizeable gap between first-place Wagner (16-2, 12-0 NEC), second-place Bryant and the rest of the conference.
Mount St. Mary's sits alone in third place at 11-11 overall and 7-5 in the NEC.
"It's the fine line in college basketball, especially when you are playing good opponents," Mount coach Dan Engelstad said. "You know, we've got to get better. I think that is the message. We have to keep improving as a basketball team because we know we are good when we are playing well."
The stretch that really cost the Mountaineers began with 1 minute, 21 seconds left in the first half and encompassed the first 5:21 of the second half.
During that span, Bryant turned an eight-point deficit into a five-point lead, and the rebounding battle that was leaning heavily in the Mount's favor began to even out.
The Bulldogs scored 32 points in the paint and had 16 second-chance points.
"We were up eight with the ball [near the end of the first half], didn't get good execution, turned the ball over, and then we gave up a 3," Engelstad lamented. "That gave them some momentum going into halftime."
Bryant was playing without its leading scorer, Peter Kiss, who was serving out his two-game suspension for fighting, stemming from a brawl that ensued in last Sunday's home win over Long Island.
But, for the second straight game, it didn't factor into the outcome as junior guard Charles Pride carried the scoring burden for the Bulldogs.
Following a 44-point effort Thursday against St. Francis University, Pride finished with 32 points on 14-for-30 shooting and 10 rebounds without ever coming out of the game.
Mount St. Mary's was led by senior forward Mezie Offurum, who finished with 16 points and posterized Bryant's Josh Ozabor with a one-handed dunk just over eight minutes into the game that brought the crowd out of its seat.
Junior guard Jalen Benjamin was the Mount's only other scorer in double figures with 13 points on 4-for-15 shooting.
The Mountaineers were 3-for-24 from 3-point range.
"It's a tough loss. But I am encouraged with the way we fought," Offurum said. "It was much better than our last encounter with [Bryant]. We just have to continue to stick with it, just continue to put it together."
The Mountaineers travel to Staten Island Thursday for a 7 p.m. encounter with first-place Wagner.
The first game between the teams this season, scheduled for Dec. 31 at Knott Arena, turned into a forfeit victory for Wagner due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Mount St. Mary's.
"We've got to turn the page quick and get ready for the team that hasn't lost in league play, who is really good, who is really physical," Engelstad said. "It's a different style opponent. They are going to try and turn us over, press us on the ball and wear us down. We've got to match their physicality.
"It was a missed opportunity tonight. But a great opportunity presents itself on Thursday for us."
