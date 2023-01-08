POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Mount St. Mary’s dropped the final game of its four-game road swing, 63-56, at Marist on Sunday afternoon.
Dakota Leffew scored a team-high 17 points to pace the Mountaineers in the game while Jalen Benjamin added 15. Marist outscored the Mountaineers by 12 in the second half to rally for the win.
Mount St. Mary’s dropped to 6-10 overall and 2-3 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The Mountaineers finished 1-3 on the road trip with a win at Niagara last Monday.
Leffew finished the game with 17 points and a season-high seven rebounds, connecting on 8-of-17 from the field in the game.
Benjamin was 3-of-6 from three-point range en route to his 15 points while Tinsley added seven points and six rebounds in the loss.
Marist’s Patrick Gardner led all scorers with 23 points while adding six rebounds to lead the Red Foxes. Farris chipped in 12 points off the bench as well.
Mount St. Mary’s shot 22-of-51 (43 percent) overall and were held to 5-of-22 (22 percent) from 3-point range. Marist shot 60 percent (15-of-25) in the second half, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc, to complete its strong second half.
Marist finished the game 24-of-54 (44 percent) overall from the field and 7-of-26 (26 percent) from three.
The Mount will play five of its next six games at home beginning with a 7:00 p.m. matchup with Manhattan on Friday at Knott Arena.
Mount St. Mary’s 74, Rider 52
The Mountaineers used a 28-point third quarter to pull away from Rider on Saturday afternoon at Knott Arena.
The win ended a three-game slide for the Mountaineers and improved their record to 6-8 overall and 2-3 in the MAAC.
Jo Raflo led the charge on offense for the Mount. Going 8-for-15 from the floor, the sophomore posted a career high 20 points.
The Mount’s Isabella Hunt limited Rider’s opportunities with a career-high 14 rebounds, and Michaela Harrison hit a pair of 3-pointers to reach 300 for her career, the first Mount women’s player to eclipse the milestone. The graduate student also set the school record for games played at 128.
Mount St. Mary’s made the most of the offensive end by shooting 54.5 percent (30-57) and 44.4 percent (12-27) from 3-point range. Both serve as the second highest totals for the team this season.
Saturday was also the second game where the Mount had a positive rebounding margin, grabbing 37 boards to Rider’s 31.
The 28 third quarter points were the most of any 10-minute period for the team this year and back to November 2021 when they posted 29 in a quarter against Valley Forge.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.