EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s emerged from a four-game December homestand a little battered and bruised in the literal and figurative sense.
The Mountaineers welcomed back leading scorers Jalen Benjamin and Dakota Leffew from ankle injuries for Sunday’s showdown with former Northeast Conference rival Robert Morris at Knott Arena.
But they lost veteran guard Deandre Thomas, a pivotal perimeter shooter and defender, during the practice week after he took an elbow to the head.
On the scoreboard, the Mountaineers have shown they are capable of hanging around with, if not beating, some good teams. But they are lacking a finishing touch at the moment, which came to fruition once again in the 68-59 loss to Robert Morris, now of the Horizon League.
“We have to do better closing out games,” Mount coach Dan Engelstad said after his team went 1-3 on the homestand to fall to 5-7 overall.
After a layup by Leffew put Mount St. Mary’s ahead 55-54 with 5 minutes, 24 seconds left, Robert Morris outscored the Mount 14-5 the rest of the way to improve to 5-7.
Graduate student Kahliel Spear hit a fade-away jumper as the shot clock was expiring during the closing run to cap a string of big shots for the Colonials.
Josh Corbin made six 3-pointers for the Colonials, including a few from well behind the arc, on his way to game-high 20 points for Robert Morris.
Fellow junior guard Enoch Cheeks hit a 3-pointer and converted a three-point play in the decisive run and finished with 19 points for the Colonials.
Mount St. Mary’s was led by graduate forward Malik Jefferson, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Leffew added 12, and graduate guard Xavier Lipscomb had 12 off the bench to match his season-high.
“You want to get the result,” Engelstad said. “It stings and hurts and you lose sleep over it ... It’s tough to come to Knott Arena and not get the result because you want to play well for your guys and the community that supports us so much.”
Engelstad was unsure of Thomas’ status after the game. Benjamin played 25 minutes in his return, but he never got into the flow of the game with just six points on 2-for-12 shooting.
Now Mount St. Mary’s will play its next four games on the road.
The Mountaineers will play their final non-conference game at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Howard and then will dive into their Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference schedule, beginning with a Dec. 30 game at Niagara.
“Down the stretch, we’ve got to get the key stops we failed to get [Sunday],” said Lipscomb, who transferred in from Radford after last season. “That comes from practice and getting back and grinding.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
