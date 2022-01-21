EMMITSBURG — Injury free and with the worst of the COVID-19 wave presumably in the rearview mirror, Mount St. Mary’s is well-positioned to make the best possible defense of its Northeast Conference championship in men’s basketball.
The Mountaineers played perhaps their best half of coach Dan Engelstad’s four-year tenure Friday night on their way to a 98-59 wire-to-wire rout of NEC foe Sacred Heart at Knott Arena.
They shot almost 60 percent from the field and from behind the 3-point line, turned the ball over just three times and built as much as a 29-point lead in the first half, essentially rendering the second half a fun, pressure-free exhibition of skills.
The final stat line for the Mount (7-10, 3-4 NEC) showed 58 percent shooting overall, 50 percent (11-for-22) shooting from 3-point range, fewer than 10 turnovers (nine) and a huge rebounding advantage (48-25).
“It’s a winning recipe,” Engelstad said. “If we rebound the basketball, we don’t turn the ball over and we have the defense the way that it’s starting to form, more times than not I think we are going to be liking the result.”
The Mountaineers have won three of their last four games and are back at full strength after a severe COVID wave and an assortment of injuries kept key players out of the lineup.
The COVID wave was so bad that the team was down to four available scholarship players at one point and had to forfeit its first two conference games of the season, despite a 100 percent vaccination rate.
Friday’s game against Sacred Heart was the Mount’s first home game in a month, as both of the forfeited games were scheduled for Knott Arena to kick off the conference schedule at the very end of last year.
The Mount has since played four consecutive NEC games on the road over the last two weeks, going 2-2 in that span, including a 57-50 win over third-place Merrimack on Monday night.
“I found something out about our team on these past two road trips,” Engelstad said. “We were on a two-week [COVID] pause where we had two different teams. We had a COVID team, and we had a non-COVID team. Somehow, we were able to manage getting a split on the road after not playing together for a while.
“Then, we go, and we don’t play our best basketball at Bryant [in a 73-66 loss on Jan. 15], and we are able to turn it around and beat a good Merrimack team on the road. That showed to me that we’ve got grit. So, I am starting to see something in this team in terms of its tenacity and its heart. Those are the teams that can make a run and win a lot of basketball games.”
Every player got into the game against Sacred Heart (7-11, 3-4 NEC) except for a walk-on player, and 11 of the 12 who played found their way into the scoring column.
Senior forward Mezie Offurum, a Germantown native, led the way with 22 points, which matched his career-high.
Sophomore Josh Reaves delivered 15 off the bench, and senior forwards Malik Jefferson and Nana Opoku and junior guard Josh Benjamin all finished with 13.
“It looked like we were really having fun,” Offurum said. “I know it’s easy when we are knocking all of the shots down. Even in the second half, when they were hitting things, it was just a fun environment. It was good to have our students back, our classmates and everything. I just enjoyed the camaraderie and the atmosphere.”
Mount St. Mary’s hosts Central Connecticut (4-15, 2-5 NEC) at 2 p.m. Sunday before traveling to face Fairleigh Dickinson (2-5 NEC) on Thursday.
Following the Sacred Heart win, Engelstad said, “This is what we envisioned with this group because we have a lot of offensive weapons. We have a lot of talent. We have fast guys that can get out in transition. It was nice to see the guys put it together and feed off the energy in Knott Arena ... We were able to come out tonight and impose our will from the very beginning, which was great to see.”
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Mount St. Mary’s 60, Sacred Heart 51
The Mountaineers opened the game on a 12-0 run. They rode the momentum to a wire-to-wire triumph, improving to 6-8 (4-3 NEC) for the season.
Graduate student Tess Borgosz doubled her career high with 16 points. Kendall Bresee (Urbana) registered a game-high 17 points, and Jessica Tomasetti matched her career best in rebounding with six.
