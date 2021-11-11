EMMITSBURG — Dan Engelstad described the locker-room conversation at halftime Thursday night as “spirited.”
Mount St. Mary’s had just scored more points (61) in the first half than it ever has as a Division I men’s basketball program. Fans were back at Knott Arena for the first time in roughly 20 months. And the Northeast Conference championship banner had been unveiled prior to the game against Division III Washington College, albeit with some technical difficulties.
But a poor defensive performance by the Mountaineers in the first half, on the heels of giving up 91 Tuesday night at No. 4 Villanova, sort of cast a pall over the proceedings.
“The one thing that we as a program stress is we want to be an elite defensive team, and we were anything but that in the first half,” Engelstad said.
The Mountaineers led Washington by 21 at the time, but Engelstad acknowledged that against more formidable opposition “there would be a lot of nights where we would be down 20.”
Everything changed in the second half, though. Mount St. Mary’s clamped down defensively. The offense continued to fire on all cylinders, and the Mountaineers cruised to a 117-62 victory inside a loud and packed arena.
“For us, last year we didn’t get to do that,” Engelstad said of playing before a crowd. “We have guys on our roster that didn’t know what Knott Arena was like. Now got to experience that tonight ... That was big for our program. That was big for our guys to see it because it means something to people here at Mount St. Mary’s. Basketball is important.”
The Mountaineers (1-1) surpassed all sorts of offensive milestones.
It was the most points they’ve scored as a Division I team and the most in game since a 1984 win over Catholic University. It also marked the first time they scored 100 points at Knott Arena since 1995 and the first time they had done it at all since 2014.
Junior guard Jalen Benjamin, playing his first game for the Mount after transferring from Alabama-Birmingham, connected on 6 of 9 shots from 3-point range and finished with a game-high 20 points.
Senior forward Malik Jefferson pulled down five offensive rebounds, connected on all eight of his field-goal attempts and finished with 16 points for the Mountaineers.
Through two games, the 6-foot-9 Jefferson has made 14 of his 15 attempts from the field.
Mount St. Mary’s scored 68 points in the paint, generated 27 second-chance points and held a 50-21 rebounding advantage against undersized Washington.
“It’s definitely nice, especially coming off a game with such big guys at Villanova, to be able to get some confidence, a couple of dunks,” Jefferson said. “It was a good night for our guys.”
After scoring 40 points in the first half, Washington managed only 22 in the second with majority of them coming in the game’s closing minutes.
Mount St. Mary’s led by 60 with 2 minutes, 4 seconds to play in the game.
Engelstad considered it the first step for his team toward fulfilling its goals this season.
“We’re a work in progress,” he said. “We know we have to improve every time we come on the court and learn from the mistakes. Those are just some of the adjustments we tried to make. Our guys did an overall OK job in the second half.”
