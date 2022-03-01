Mount St. Mary’s had three men’s basketball players named to all-Northeast Conference teams, which were announced Tuesday by the league office.
Junior Jalen Benjamin was named the the second team, while senior Mezie Offurum and redshirt senior Nana Opoku each earned a spot on the third team. It is the first time since the 1994-95 season that the Mount has had three players earn All-NEC honors in the same season.
Leading the team in scoring, assists and 3-point field goals made, Benjamin has been an exciting addition to the roster this season after transferring from UAB. The 5-10 guard is averaging 13.1 points and 4.1 assists while connecting on 49-of-132 (.371) from 3-point range on the season.
He has scored in double figures 18 times this season and has four games with 20 or more points. Benjamin is second in the NEC in assists (4.1) and tied for 11th in scoring (13.1).
Offurum has emerged as a consistent performer, averaging 11.2 points and 5.0 rebounds. One of the top defenders in the NEC, he leads the team with 28 steals. The 6-8 forward has scored in double figures 16 times, including each of the past five games.
Opoku, last year’s NEC Defensive Player of the Year and Tournament MVP, earned All-NEC honors for the first time in his career. He is averaging 10.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. The 6-9 forward has scored in double figures a team-high 20 times this year, including each of the past four games. Opoku is shooting a team-best 56.8 percent from the field and has four double-doubles on the season.
Mount St. Mary’s finished the regular season 13-15 and earned the No. 4 seed in the NEC Tournament. The Mount will host fifth-seeded St. Francis Brooklyn at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Knott Arena.
