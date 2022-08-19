The Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season, including a West Coast trip against a trio of California teams the Mountaineers have never faced.
The Mount opens the season at West Virginia in a battle of Mountaineers. It will be the fourth time the Mount has opened a season at West Virginia. The Mount is 0-5 all-time against West Virginia, with all five meetings coming on the road.
Next on the schedule is a trip to Coppin State on Nov. 11 before the home opener against McDaniel on Nov. 15. The Mountaineers are 7-0 all-time against Coppin State, including a 69-60 win in the NCAA tournament opening round in 2008. Mount St. Mary’s will be facing McDaniel for the first time since 1975.
After the McDaniel game, the Mount heads to California for three games, starting with a matchup with USC on Nov. 18. The Mount will then face Cal Poly on Nov. 20 and Pacific on Nov. 22 to round out the trip.
The Mount heads to Navy on Nov. 26 to round out a string of four consecutive road games. Navy holds a 12-7 lead in the all-time series with the Mountaineers.
December will feature a three-game homestand at Knott Arena, beginning with a matchup against American on Dec. 6 for the 69th meeting all-time between the teams. American holds a narrow 35-33 lead in the series.
Mount St. Mary’s hosts the 177th renewal of its rivalry with Loyola on Dec. 10. The Greyhounds have won the past three games in the series, but the Mount holds a 100-76 advantage in the most played rivalry in the state of Maryland.
The homestand concludes on Dec. 18, when former Northeast Conference rival Robert Morris visits Knott Arena. The Mount defeated the Colonials 74-70 in overtime last season to even the all-time series at 36 wins each.
The final non-conference game will be at Howard on Dec. 21. The Mount’s Deandre Thomas hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Mount to a 72-70 win over the Bison last year at home. This will be the seventh all-time meeting between the teams, with the Mount holding a 5-1 lead in the series.
This season marks the Mountaineers’ first in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference after being in the NEC for the past 33 years. The 20-game MAAC schedule will be announced later.
