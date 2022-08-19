Mount new logo

The Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season, including a West Coast trip against a trio of California teams the Mountaineers have never faced.

The Mount opens the season at West Virginia in a battle of Mountaineers. It will be the fourth time the Mount has opened a season at West Virginia. The Mount is 0-5 all-time against West Virginia, with all five meetings coming on the road.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription