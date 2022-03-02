EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s Northeast Conference men’s basketball quarterfinal Wednesday night was a communal experience.
There were milestones being set, almost simultaneously. Nine different players found their way into the scoring column, including four that reached double figures. The defense was locked in and swarming. Fans were back at Knott Arena, as the Mountaineers hosted their first postseason game since 2018.
More important than all of that, Mount St. Mary’s looked every bit like the defending NEC champions in a 78-48 victory over St. Francis Brooklyn.
Glenn Braica, the longtime coach of the Terriers, best summed up the proceedings in the first sentence of his postgame press conference by saying, “Basically, we got our ass kicked tonight.”
The fourth-seeded Mountaineers (14-15), who lost to St. Francis Brooklyn on the very same floor two weeks ago, advance to the NEC semifinals at 6 p.m. Saturday in Smithfield, Rhode Island, against top-seeded Bryant (20-9) in a rematch of last year’s championship game won by the Mount.
If the Mountaineers play like they did Wednesday, “It will be hard to beat them in this tournament,” Braica said. “Again, things change night to night. But, if they play the way they did today, they are going to have a real shot at it.”
Later in his press conference, which lasted all of two minutes, Braica said of Mount St. Mary’s, “I thought tonight they looked like the best team in the league.”
The Mountaineers had sputtered down the stretch of the regular season, losing five of their last seven, including their last three at home.
But then the calendar flipped to March, and it totally seemed to change the mindset of the team.
“It is the greatest game that we coach and play and in the greatest month,” said Mount St. Mary’s coach Dan Engelstad, who notched the 150th win of his coaching career. “This is March. A lot of crazy things happen in March.”
With everyone dialed in, the Mountaineers rolled to their second largest NEC Tournament victory following a 35-point win over Long Island University in a 1996 NEC quarterfinal.
They outscored St. Francis Brooklyn 39-18 in the second half.
Junior guard Jalen Benjamin, the team’s leading scorer, once again led the way with 16 points, notching his 1,000th career point in the process.
Then, the seniors — facing the possibility of playing their final game in a Mount uniform — delivered in a big way.
Mezie Offurum delivered 15 points and seven rebounds. Nana Opoku added 15 points and five rebounds. And Malik Jefferson had 12 points and nine rebounds, becoming the school’s all-time leading rebounder in the Division I era.
Jefferson pulled down six rebounds in the first half to reach 747 for his career and pass 1995 graduate Mike Watson for the school’s all-time lead on Watson’s 50th birthday.
“It’s a great feeling, obviously, you know, to add to your résumé when you tell people I am the leading rebounder,” said Jefferson, who announced he was coming back to play for the Mount next season, taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA in response to the pandemic.
“But I also feel good for my guys. I have been here for Nana, point one through a thousand. I am happy for him. I am happy for my boy JB [Benjamin], too. I am happy we have such a good home crowd for them to reach that accomplishment.”
The milestones seemed to come fast and furiously.
Jefferson notched his with 4 minutes, 19 seconds to play in the first half, and it was announced to the crowd at halftime.
Then, Opoku and Benjamin notched their 1,000-point milestones 68 seconds apart just past the midpoint of the second half.
Benjamin is playing his first season at Mount St. Mary’s after transferring from the University of Alabama-Birmingham, where he started 29 games over the last two seasons.
He and Jefferson did not play in the home loss to St. Francis Brooklyn on Feb. 17 due to injuries.
“Today was a historic day for Mount St. Mary’s basketball,” Engelstad said, alluding to all of the milestones. “ ... Pretty special as a coach, especially seeing them from the very beginning to get to now.
“I know we won the NEC Tournament last year. But we never played in front of our home crowd since I have been here [in the tournament]. So, that means a lot to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.