EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s fell into an early hole it could never quite climb out of Tuesday night.
The Mountaineers trailed by seven less than three minutes in and by 15 within the first 10 minutes.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s fell into an early hole it could never quite climb out of Tuesday night.
The Mountaineers trailed by seven less than three minutes in and by 15 within the first 10 minutes.
They fought and they hung around, despite losing leading scorer Jalen Benjamin to an ankle injury, and they even managed to pull even with six minutes to play.
But American knocked them down again during the stretch run on its way to a 69-61, wire-to-wire victory at Knott Arena.
The Eagles (6-2) have won five in a row, including a 74-70 victory at Georgetown on Nov. 23.
On the other hand, the Mountaineers (4-6) have kicked off a four-game homestand with consecutive losses. They are now 1-11 against Patriot League teams in coach Dan Engelstad’s fifth season on the job.
“We’ve got to learn how to win these games and come out on top,” Engelstad said. “We’ve been in two now at home [counting Saturday’s 68-65 loss to Rider]. We’ve got to start learning how to overcome all of the adversity that happens throughout a season and games and still find a way to win.”
The task was made more difficult when Benjamin was carried off the court by teammate DeAndre Thomas at the 10:37 mark of the first half with an ankle injury.
The 5-foot-10 Benjamin, who had been averaging 19 points per game, missed the lone shot he took before exiting. He is scheduled to see a doctor Wednesday to determine the severity of the injury, Engelstad said.
Not only that, the team’s second-leading scorer, junior guard Dakota Leffew, was held scoreless in almost 24 minutes of action after returning from his own ankle injury that kept him out of Saturday’s loss to Rider.
“We are a very good team when all of our pieces are in a good place,” Engelstad said. “We’ve got guys banged up right now. But that’s every college basketball team.”
In Benjamin’s absence, the Mountaineers got a lift from graduate players Thomas (18 points, three assists, three steals) and Malik Jefferson (16 points, seven rebounds).
The 6-foot-9 Jefferson, the Mount’s all-time Division I leader in career rebounds who notched his 1,000th point Saturday, pulled his team even at 49 with a layup with six minutes to go.
But American’s Johnny O’Neil, who led his team with 18 points, came right back down the floor and drew a foul while throwing down an emphatic dunk to give the Eagles the upper hand again.
Roughly a minute later, the 6-foot-9 O’Neil drained a 3-pointer to stretch American’s lead back to six, and the Eagles simply outplayed Mount St. Mary’s down the stretch.
American has now won the last three meetings between the schools and leads the all-time series 36-33.
“We’ve just to play harder on defense and execute the plan,” Jefferson said.
Mount St. Mary’s will host another Patriot League foe, Loyola, at 7 p.m. Saturday in the longest running rivalry in Maryland. It will be the 177th meeting of what is known as The Catholic Clash.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Follow local sports from your inbox with News-Post newsletters.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.