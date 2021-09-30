EMMITSBURG — Summer workouts have proliferated in college basketball over the years.
So, the first day official day of practice isn't quite what it used to be for players and coaches.
But that doesn't mean the occasion was completely lost Thursday at Mount St. Mary's,
Men's basketball coach Dan Engelstad scribbled two numbers on the white board inside Memorial Gymnasium, where the team conducts many of its practices.
The first number was 17, which is the number of practices the team will conduct until its first scrimmage. The second number of 29, which is the number of workouts the team will complete prior to its season opener at Villanova on Nov. 9.
"There are not going to be any big surprises today. But this also symbolizes that the season is right around the corner," Engelstad said of the first day of practice. "There is still some excitement."
The Mountaineers opened practice with hopes of defending the Northeast Conference championship they won last March that propelled them into the NCAA tournament for the sixth time in the history of the program.
They did so without diminutive guard Damian Chong Qui, the team's best player and emotional leader last season who transferred to Purdue University-Fort Wayne.
"Dame was a big voice. We are going to miss him," said senior forward Malik Jefferson, the team's leading rebounder last season. "But, at the same time, we have to look forward to this season."
The Mount added 5-10 guard Jalen Benjamin, who transferred after starting 26 games at the University of Alabama-Birmingham during the 2019-20 season and being named to the All-Freshmen team in Conference USA.
He is expected to be a major contributor this season, along with returning starters Nana Opoku, Mezie Offurum, a Germantown native, and Jefferson.
"We know what the goal is," Jefferson said. "The new guys, the see all the pictures. They see the rings we go. They want to work for that, too. Us winning the conference last year makes that goal attainable."
