EMMITSBURG — Thanks to coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions, there were no fans in Knott Arena when the Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team hosted Merrimack on Thursday.
Mount guard Damian Chong Qui missed playing in front of a home crowd. Nonetheless, he was just glad to be playing at home again.
It had been 37 days since the Mount’s last game at Knott Arena, a win over Saint Francis U on Dec. 8, and Chong Qui’s team had gone through plenty of adversity during that gap. The team shut down because of the health crisis, lost a couple players and dropped a pair of road games after returning to action with, as it turned out, insufficient preparation.
But a productive week of practice and a return to its home court gave a much-needed boost to the Mount as it rolled to a 77-57 win over the Warriors. This was just the Mount’s second home game this season.
“Being home, it’s just the best feeling, you’re more comfortable, a lot of shots fall that might not go in back on the road,” Chong Qui said. “So it was just fun being home.”
Mount coach Dan Engelstad praised his team for its ability to deal with the upheaval that transpired because of the virus this season. He said it’s been an emotional month for the team. Aside from the stoppages, the Mount also lost Jalen Gibbs, who opted out because of COVID, and Quinton Mincey, who left for personal reasons.
“Stopping and going, guys needing to be quarantined, loss of teammates,” Engelstad said. “It’s hard for everybody, but these guys are isolated on campus, they don’t have an outlet, they don’t have a release.
“This is such a big part of their life, and when we’re not able to perform or we’re not able to perform well, everything gets exacerbated,” he said. “We’ve gone through some adversity this past month, and I’m just really proud that they’re a resilient group that has stuck with it, and I do believe that this team has a lot of great basketball ahead of itself.”
The Mount (3-5) showed hints of such basketball on Thursday. Early on, 3-pointers were falling — the Mount shot 6 of 14 from beyond the arc in the first half. The offense kept up a fast pace, moving the ball efficiently, and the defense contained Merrimack.
“I’m just proud of the guys because they played free, they played for each other, the ball was moving tonight,” Engelstad said. “From here on out, Mount St. Mary’s basketball, we want to push tempo and play fast, and I thought that was big for us, we just played with great pace tonight.”
And unlike their road losses at St. Francis Brooklyn last week, the Mount wasn’t plagued by turnovers and had no trouble keeping its early lead.
“We had a very interesting return to campus after winter break, after being shut down twice, where we kept the group separated,” Engelstad said. “In hindsight, we probably should’ve just put ‘em together and just practiced, so we had very little practice time going to New York.”
Chong Qui led the Mount with a game-high 19 points — including a pair of acrobatic baskets he hit while getting fouled — and four assists.
Josh Reaves had 13 points, Dakota Leffew had 12 points, Nana Opoku had 11 points and four blocks, and Malik Jefferson had 11 rebounds, including six offensive boards.
Reaves hit three 3-pointers, and Leffew nailed two 3s. Engelstad was glad to see those two freshmen sink such shots.
“They’re talented but they haven’t really played a whole lot of Division I college basketball, so for them to get some success I think will be big for our team,” he said.
The Mount hosts Merrimack again today, adhering to the back-to-back games the NEC has scheduled this year because of the virus.
“Every game that we play is a blessing,” Engelstad said. “We found that out this year through COVID, just excited to get back out and compete again and try to put together an even better effort tomorrow.”
Mount St. Mary’s 77, Merrimack 57
MERRIMACK (1-2)
Minor 4-13 6-7 14, Derring 0-5 0-0 0, Watkins 7-13 2-2 17, Jensen 1-7 3-5 6, Reid 0-1 2-2 2, McKoy 1-2 0-0 3, Edmead 4-10 0-0 8, Isaacson 3-5 0-1 7, Helwig 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 13-17 57.
MOUNT ST. MARY’S (3-5)
M.Jefferson 3-6 2-3 8, Offurum 2-8 0-1 4, Opoku 5-11 1-3 11, Chong Qui 6-10 5-5 19, Reaves 5-10 0-0 13, Leffew 4-5 2-3 12, Thomas 2-4 2-3 7, Barton 0-1 0-0 0, N.Miller 1-3 0-0 3, Dedolli 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 12-18 77.
Halftime—Mount St. Mary’s 38-29. 3-Point Goals—Merrimack 4-18 (McKoy 1-1, Isaacson 1-2, Watkins 1-2, Jensen 1-6, Minor 0-1, Reid 0-1, Edmead 0-2, Derring 0-3), Mount St. Mary’s 9-21 (Reaves 3-5, Chong Qui 2-3, Leffew 2-3, N.Miller 1-3, Thomas 1-3, Dedolli 0-1, Opoku 0-1, Offurum 0-2). Rebounds—Merrimack 25 (Minor 9), Mount St. Mary’s 41 (M.Jefferson 11). Assists—Merrimack 6 (Derring, Edmead 2), Mount St. Mary’s 19 (Offurum 5). Total Fouls—Merrimack 19, Mount St. Mary’s 14.
