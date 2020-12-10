Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball is pausing all team activities following positive COVID-19 tests within the program, according to a press release from Mount athletics.
The December 11th contest at home with UMBC has been canceled.
The result was picked up in routine surveillance testing, which is administered three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.
Status of future games will be determined later.
The Mountaineers last played on Tuesday, when they improved to 2-3 by beating Saint Francis University 75-57 in their home and Northeast Conference opener.
The pause of men’s basketball team activities comes after Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball paused all team activities Tuesday following positive COVID-19 tests within the program.
