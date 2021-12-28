Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Mount St. Mary's men's and women's basketball teams are unable to compete, and their games this week against Fairleigh Dickinson and Wagner are deemed losses in the conference standings under the Northeast Conference's cancellation policy.
While this decision impacts conference standings, it no longer impacts tournament eligibility. All nine teams with ability to qualify will enter the NEC Tournament this March.
By NCAA policy, forfeits will not change a team's official won-lost record, nor will they impact statistics or coaching records.
For the women, the Mount's overall record of 2-7 remains in place, as the forfeits apply to conference standings alone. The team's next scheduled game is at home on Jan. 6 against Long Island. Their last game was on Dec. 18, an 82-65 home win over Maryland Eastern Shore.
For the men, the Mount has an overall record of 4-8, and the team's next scheduled game is at Long Island on Jan. 6. Their most recent game was a 74-60 home win over Morgan State on Dec. 18.
