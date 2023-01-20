Mount St. Mary's led midway through the second half, but Siena was pulled away down the stretch in a 72-57 win on Friday night to hand the Mountaineers their fourth straight loss and ninth in 11 games at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Sophomore Jedy Cordilia paced the Mountaineers with a career high 16 points. Cordilia hit 8-of-13 from the field while adding seven rebounds for the Mount (6-13, 2-6 MAAC). Jalen Benjamin finished with 14 points, and Dakota Leffew added 11.

