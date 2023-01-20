Mount St. Mary's led midway through the second half, but Siena was pulled away down the stretch in a 72-57 win on Friday night to hand the Mountaineers their fourth straight loss and ninth in 11 games at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.
Sophomore Jedy Cordilia paced the Mountaineers with a career high 16 points. Cordilia hit 8-of-13 from the field while adding seven rebounds for the Mount (6-13, 2-6 MAAC). Jalen Benjamin finished with 14 points, and Dakota Leffew added 11.
Michael Eley led Siena with 20 points off the bench while Javian McCollum added 17. Michael Baer pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds for the Saints (13-6, 7-1 MAAC).
The Mount led by one at the half before the Saints took a 47-43 lead five minutes into the second stanza. The Mountaineers responded with an 8-2 run to regain a 51-49. Benjamin hit 3-of-4 at the line in the stretch, Leffew hit a 3-pointer and Cordilia scored in the paint to put the Mount on top.
After a McCollum 3 put the Saints up by one, Deandre Thomas gave the Mount its final lead of the game, 53-52, on a drive at the midpoint of the second half.
Siena scored the next 10 points with the run capped by a pair of Andrew Platek 3-pointers to take a 62-53 lead. A Cordilia bucket halted the run, but the Saints answered with a McColllum three-point play for a double-digit advantage. Siena led the rest of the way.
The opening half featured plenty of offense as the Mountaineers led 38-37 at the break. The Mount shot 50 percent (16-of-32) overall and 44.4 percent (4-of-9) from 3-point range in the half.
The biggest lead by either team in the first half was six points. Trailing 28-to-24, the Mount went on a 10-0 run to take a 34-28 advantage. Benjamin and Leffew started the run with consecutive 3-pointers for a 30-28 lead.Benjamin and Tinsley then added buckets to complete the scoring spurt.
Siena answered with the next six points to tie the game, but the Mount was able to take the one-point advantage to the locker room.
The Mount heads home to host Marist at 2 p.m. Sunday at Knott Arena.
