NEW YORK — Nana Opoku steaked downcourt for a two-handed dunk as the buzzer sounded and the backboard lit up Saturday, putting an exclamation point on grinding postseason victory by the Mount St. Mary's men's basketball team.
Opoku and the fourth-seeded Mountaineers leaned on their league-leading defense to down top-seeded Wagner 66-60 in the Northeast Conference Tournament semifinals at Wagner's Spiro Center, moving within a win of an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
The victory sets up an odd championship scenario in an unusual season that's been affected off and on by COVID-19 postponements and cancellations. Seeking its sixth NEC title, the Mount will face an opponent, Bryant, that it hasn't faced yet this season. Both regular-season series between the teams were called off due to COVID protocols.
Mount St. Mary's travels to second-seeded Bryant for the championship game at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Rhode Island. The game will be broadcast ESPN2.
Against Wagner on Saturday, the Mount (11-10) trailed 57-56 in the final minute with the Seahawks in possession. The Mountaineers got the stop they needed, a missed 3-pointer by Alex Morales with 36 seconds left. All-NEC first-team guard Damian Chong Qui collected the rebound and found Mezie Offurum for a transition layup to go ahead 58-57 lead with 34.3 seconds on the clock.
Wagner's Delonnie Hunt was fouled on the next possession, but missed the front end of a one-and-one with Offurum grabbing the rebound. Offurum was fouled immediately, and he sank both free throws with 15.9 seconds left for a 60-57 advantage.
The Mount defense stepped up again, with Nana Opoku deflecting a Wagner pass to force a turnover. Malik Jefferson grabbed the loose ball and was fouled with 6.5 seconds on the clock. The junior forward sank both shots to extend the lead to 62-57.
After Wagner's Will Martinez hit 1-of-2 at the line, Chong Qui made two more free throws for a 64-58 lead. Martinez then scored on a layup before Opoku broke free for the dunk to end it..
The Mount, which came into the game leading the NEC in scoring defense, field-goal percentage defense and defensive efficiency, held Wagner to 36.1 percent shooting in the game. The Mountaineers held Morales, the NEC Player of the Year, to 10 points on 3-of-15 shooting in the game.
Opoku, the NEC's Defensive Player of the Year, finished with 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting with five rebounds and three blocks.
Chong Qui added 14 points and four assists. Deandre Thomas chipped in 13 points and three assists off the bench, while Jefferson notched his second consecutive double-double with 10 points and 10 boards. Offurum finished with seven points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Martinez paced Wagner with a game-high 17 points, while Elijah Ford added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Morales and Hunt each scored 10 for the Seahawks, who finished the season at 13-7.
The Mountaineers jumped out to a quick 7-1 lead in the opening minutes behind a pair of Opoku buckets in the paint and a Jefferson dunk. They led 35-31 at halftime despite committing 13 of their 18 turnovers on the day in the first half.
The Seahawks opened the second half with a 9-3 run for a 40-38 advantage. But the Mount countered by rattling off a 12-1 spurt to take its biggest lead of the game at 50-41 midway through the second half.
Wagner responded with the next eight points, including two 3-pointers from Martinez, to cut it to 50-49.
The Mount led 56-52 after Opoku made a hook shot from the middle of the lane with 4:20 remaining, but five straight Wagner points put the Seahawks ahead 57-56, setting up the finish.
Mount St. Mary's advances to the NEC Championship game for the eighth time in program history and the first since winning the title on its homecourt in 2017. The Mount has won five NEC titles (1995, 1999, 2008, 2014 and 2017) and is 5-2 in title games.
Mount St. Mary's shot 47.9 percent (22-of-46) from the field in the game and 19-of-27 (.704) at the foul line. The Mount held a 38-to-32 edge on the boards and won despite committing 13 of its 18 turnovers in the opening half.
