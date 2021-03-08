In an example of just how different this men’s basketball season has been, Mount St. Mary’s and Bryant will meet for the first time since last season on Tuesday night when they battle for the Northeast Conference championship.
The Mountaineers and Bulldogs had their regular-season two-game series postponed on Feb. 4-5 before the makeup games on March 2-3 were canceled — both times due to COVID 19 protocols.
Second-seeded Bryant (15-5) had more coronavirus issues in the semifinals last weekend, missing two starters and some key reserves due to protocols. However, the top scoring team in the NEC hardly missed a beat, with all five Bulldogs starters scoring in double figures for an easy 85-55 win over Sacred Heart. They shot 64 percent from the field in the game.
The Mount (11-10), seeded fourth, had a much tougher go of it on the road in the semifinals, earning a down-to-the-wire, 66-60 win over top-seeded Wagner. Mezie Offurum scored the go-ahead basket with 34.3 second remaining in the game on a transition pass from first team all-NEC junior point guard Damian Chong Qui (14.9 ppg; NEC-best 5.5 apg). The Mount held Wagner to 36.1 percent shooting on Saturday.
It was Mount St. Mary’s third straight road victory — and for the Mount to pull off another, it’ll have to beat a Bryant team that is 10-0 at home this season.
The championship game — broadcast on ESPN2 from Smithfield, Rhode Island — will be a clash of strengths. Mount St. Mary’s entered Saturday’s semifinals leading the NEC in scoring defense, field-goal percentage defense and defensive efficiency. The Mount is 16th in the nation in scoring defense this season, allowing 62.0 points per game — the best single-season mark by a Mount team since 1950.
Mount St. Mary’s is 0-5 when it allows at least 67 points and 11-5 when it holds opponents to less than 67. The defense is spearheaded by 6-foot-9 redshirt junior forward Nana Opoku, who was named the NEC’s Defensive Player of the Year on Friday. Opoku averages 1.9 blocks — including a league-best 2.1 in NEC games — 7.2 rebounds and 12.6 points.
Meanwhile, Bryant is the top scoring team in the NEC, averaging 84.7 points per game. Senior guard Peter Kiss (17.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg) was a first team all-NEC selection, with sophomore guard Michael Green III (16.7 ppg) earning second team honors. Chris Childs (14.1 ppg), Charles Pride (12.6 ppg) and Hall Elisias (10.6 ppg) also average double figures in scoring for the Bulldogs.
On offense, the Mount is much more reliant on one player, Chong Qui. He has accounted for 43 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the past five games. Chong Qui has 22 field goals and 30 assists in those games.
This is Bryant’s first appearance in the NEC championship game. It has been part of the league since 2012.
Mount St. Mary’s — which swept Bryant in the 2019-20 regular season — is in the conference title game for the eighth time since joining the NEC in 1989-90. It won the NEC championship in 1995, 1999, 2008, 2014 and 2017, while falling in 2009 and 2014.
