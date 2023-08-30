The Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team’s 2023-24 schedule, announced Wednesday, is highlighted by a 13-game home slate and road games with Maryland, Georgetown, Georgia and Mississippi.
The Mountaineers open the season with a trip to Maryland to face the Terrapins for the first time since the 2020-21 season. The Mount is looking for its first win against Maryland in 10 all-time meetings, with the closest call in the series a 77-74 setback on Dec. 7, 2011.
The home schedule begins when Coppin State visits Knott Arena on Saturday, Nov. 11. The Mount holds a 7-1 lead in the all-time series, but Coppin State took an 83-78 victory last year in Baltimore.
The Mount’s next two games are part of a multi-team event hosted by Georgetown. The Mount will travel to Georgetown on Nov. 18, and will play at American on Nov. 22, in the other part of the event.
The Mount is 5-24 all-time against the Hoyas, and this will be the first matchup since an 81-68 Georgetown win on Nov. 6, 2019. American has won three straight against the Mount to take a 36-33 lead in the all-time series.
“Every year, our thought process in building the non-conference schedule is to challenge ourselves, and this year, we were able to do that against high level local programs in Georgetown and Maryland and also play competitive mid-major schools,” head coach Dan Engelstad said.
MAAC play begins with two games to start December. The Mountaineers visit Manhattan for the MAAC opener on Dec. 1, before returning home to face Siena on Dec. 3.
It is a quick turnaround for the Mountaineers as they head right back on the road for a Dec. 5 game at Mississippi in the first meeting between the programs.
The Mount will resume the most played rivalry in the state of Maryland with a trip to Loyola for the 178th edition of the Catholic Clash. The Mount posted a 51-34 victory over the Greyhounds last year to take a 101-76 lead in the all-time series.
The road trip continues with a journey to Loretto, Pennsylvania, to face former Northeast Conference rival Saint Francis U on Dec. 15.
The Mount closes out the three-game road trip at Georgia on Dec. 20 in the first meeting between the teams.
The final two nonconference games are a home tilt on Dec. 23 against LIU, another former NEC rival, and an away game at Delaware State on Dec. 30.
The Mount returns to MAAC play at home against Canisius on Jan. 5 in a rematch of the Mount’s MAAC Tournament First Round game last year, won by the Mount 67-66 in overtime.
