LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — Mount St. Mary’s topped Rider, 63-58, behind a strong defensive effort at Alumni Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon.
Jalen Benjamin led the Mount with 15 points, while Malik Jefferson added a double-double with 13 points and a season-high 14 rebounds. Dakota Leffew chipped in 14 points for the Mount, which won for the third time in four games and improved to 11-19 overall (7-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).
Leading by nine at the half, the Mount came out strong in the second stanza, taking a 42-27 advantage after a Jefferson free throw with 17 minutes left in the game. Leffew scored on a drive to the bucket to put the Mount up 44-29 with 13:55 on the clock before Rider (15-12, 12-6 MAAC) rallied.
The Broncs went on a 9-0 run to cut the Mount’s advantage to 44-38 with just under 11 minutes remaining. Jefferson hit a pair of free throws to stop the run, and Benjamin connected on a three for a 51-43 Mount lead with 8:10 left.
Rider pulled within 54-51 after a Dwight Murray Jr. three-pointer with 6:04 on the clock, but Benjamin countered with a jumper and two free throws to give the Mount a seven-point lead. Rider was able to chip away at the deficit, pulling withing 58-56 after a Tariq Ingraham free throw.
On the ensuing possession, the Mount collected a pair of offensive rebounds on missed three-pointers, the second by George Tinsley who fed Frantisek Barton for a basket with 17.2 seconds left to a 60-56 advantage. Barton was fouled on the play, but he missed the free throw. The Mount’s Xavier Lipscomb then came up with a steal to essentially close out the game with 12.3 seconds on the clock.
Benjamin was 6-of-14 from the field for his team-high 15 points. Jefferson went 4-of-6 from the field and 5-of-7 at the line for 13 points while grabbing his season-high 14 rebounds.
It is the 17th career double-double for Jefferson, who is the Mount’s all-time leader in that category in the school’s NCAA Division I era (since 1988-89). Jedy Cordilia added six points and eight boards off the bench in the win. Rider was led by Mervin James, who had 14 points and nine rebounds while Ingraham added 11 points and six boards.
The Mount shot 44.0 percent in the game and was 15-of-25 (.600) at the foul line. Rider shot 37.7 percent overall and 4-of-16 (.250) from three-point range in the loss. The Mount held a 42-34 advantage on the boards.
The game was the 131st career game for Jefferson, tying him with Junior Robinson (2014-18) for the Mount’s career record for games played. Jefferson has started 129 of his 131 career games, tallying 1,100 points and 888 rebounds. He is the school’s all-time rebound leader in the Mount’s Division I era (since 1988-89).
The Mount closes out the regular season on Saturday with a road game at Manhattan.
The MAAC Tournament will be held March 7-11 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.
