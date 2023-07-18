Mount St. Mary’s named Chris Ryan as its sixth men’s lacrosse coach Tuesday.
Ryan replaces Tom Gravante, who was in charge of the program for 28 seasons. It was announced in June that Gravante would not return after leading the Mount to a 178-245 record and eight regular-season and tournament titles since 1995.
Ryan comes from Mercyhurst, where he had coached since 2000, leading the Lakers to a 268-69 record and the Division II national championship in 2011.
“Chris, who I had the privilege of working with for the last five years, is everything we were looking for in our next head coach,” incoming Mount St. Mary’s athletic director Brad Davis said. “He has won the right way. He genuinely cares about his players, their families and his alumni. He is a players’ coach and the kind of person the student-athletes will go above and beyond for.”
Last season, Ryan led Mercyhurst to the Divison II national title game, knocking off No. 1 LeMoyne in the semifinals. The Lakers finished 16-3 and won the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
“It is an honor to be trusted with the leadership of the program, and I look forward to helping lead the Mountaineers to future success,” Ryan said. “The university and athletic department have defined their expectations for the program. I am excited about the vision the university leadership has for the program and look forward to the challenges that lie ahead.”
