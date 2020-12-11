Mount St. Mary’s, which paused basketball activities this week for the men’s and women’s teams due to positive COVID-19 tests, has rescheduled next week’s games against Wagner.
The men’s games will now occur on Jan. 26 and 27 at Knott Arena. The women’s team will travel to Staten Island on Feb. 9 and 10. Tipoff times will be determined.
Both teams were originally scheduled to play on Dec. 15 and 16.
The Mount men are 2-3; the Mount women are 1-2.
Status of games beyond next week will be announced later.
