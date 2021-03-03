EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s senior Kendall Bresee earned Northeast Conference Player of the Week for the third this time this season.
She did it all this week to help Mount St. Mary’s win their first NEC regular-season title since 2001. Bresee accounted for 17.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game in four victories last week (the Mountaineers have won nine straight).
Her presence was felt during the Mount’s two-game home-and-home sweep of second-place Saint Francis U. Totaling 44 points over the two wins, the Urbana grad shot 52 percent from the field and went 13-for-15 from the foul line against the Red Flash.
During the Mountaineers’ 71-55 victory over the Red Flash, Bresee poured in a career-high 29 points and dished out seven assists. The next day, she contributed 15 points and six rebounds in the 56-43 title clincher in Loretto, Pennsylvania.
Earlier in the week, Bresee helped the Mount sweep Merrimack on the road. She nearly recorded a triple double in a 79-65 victory, getting 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Bresee scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds during the finale, helping the Mount survive in a 59-58 road win.
The Mountaineers wrap up the regular season with a two game series against Wagner on Thursday and Friday.
