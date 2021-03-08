EMMITSBURG — Ahead of a postseason in which she will lead her team as the top seed in the Northeast Conference Tournament, Urbana High grad and Mount St. Mary’s redshirt senior Kendall Bresee copped the two biggest individual awards in the league.
Bresee was named the NEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year on a day when her coach, Maria Marchesano, was named the conference’s top coach and three other Mountaineers also came away with honors.
Bresee ranked in the top four among NEC players for four major statistical categories. By regular season’s end, the George Washington transfer finished second in the league in rebounding with 8.67 per game (182 total) and steals at 2.14 per game (45). She also ranks fourth in points per game (14.57) and assists (4.05).
In the Mount’s run to the NEC regular-season title, her specialty was the double-double, recording nine this season — all in conference games. Two of her top performances were a career-high 29 points against Saint Francis University, and a 26-point, 15-rebound showing against Central Connecticut.
Bresee is the ninth player in Mount St. Mary’s history to be named Player of the Year and the first since Kia Williams in 2000-01. She becomes the third player to be recognized as the top defender, joining Kiana Fobbs and two-time winner Tiffany Green.
Both of Bresee’s honors are paired with a first team All-NEC selection.
Marchesano has orchestrated a turnaround of the Mount women’s program, posting back-to-back 14-4 records against the NEC and the first regular-season title since 2001.
The Mount’s teams put up big offensive numbers under the tutelage of the Hoosier, leading the NEC in scoring offense and field-goal percentage two years running. This year, they have helped their cause at the free-throw line, making 79.4 percent of their shots, which is sixth-best in the country.
Michaela Harrison, a Mount junior guard, was recognzied as a second team all-NEC player. She is right behind Bresee in the points column, standing 10th in the NEC by averaging 12.55 per game.
Known for her 3-point prowess, Harrison has hit 46 shots from beyond-the-arc, good for 2.3 per game and third-best in the league. Nine of those came against Bryant on Feb. 20 for a new school record. Her 35 points in that game are the most for any NEC player this season.
Also known for hitting long-range shots, Aryna Taylor was a third team All-NEC selection.
Meanwhile, Mount freshman Jessica Tomasetti was named to the all-NEC Rookie Team.
Mount St. Mary’s begins its quest for an NCAA tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday, when it hosts Fairleigh Dickinson in the NEC semifinals at Knott Arena.
