EMMITSBURG — After a hot start against an overmatched opponent, the stage was set for Mount St. Mary’s to produce a resounding win in its men’s basketball home opener Tuesday night at Knott Arena.
But it never really materialized that way. At least not in the way the Mountaineers had hoped.
“I thought we had a lot of energy to start. Then, I think it kind of went away,” said acting coach Will Holland after Mount St. Mary’s slogged its way through a poor shooting night on the way to a 60-38 victory over Division III’s McDaniel College.
The 35-year-old Holland, a former player at the Mount, was filling in for head coach Dan Englestad, who missed the game due to an illness. He is expected to rejoin the team for its West Coast trip this weekend.
“Then, we picked it up in the second half,” Holland continued. “But we need it to be all 40 minutes. It needs to be constant.”
Energy was a theme throughout the postgame press conference, as Holland and two of his players said they needed to play with more.
They said they had a bad week of practice, and then it seemed to spill onto the home court.
At one point, senior guard Jalen Benjamin pulled redshirt freshman Dola Adebayo aside and spoke with him about his effort.
“We want to play really fast this year, and we can’t afford guys to be jogging up the floor,” Benjamin said. “We want to play at a very fast pace and get possessions. I feel like the more pace we have, the more energy we bring as a team.”
On Tuesday night, it just wasn’t there consistently. And the shooting wasn’t either.
After the Mountaineers (1-2) made five of their first seven shots to sprint out to a 13-0 lead, they made just seven of their next 25 to close the first half.
They finished the game at 25-for-62 overall, which allowed McDaniel to hang around longer than expected.
The Green Terror, who shot 26 percent (14-for-53) for the game, were within six points at halftime and trailed by 10-15 points for most of the second half until a late Mount St. Mary’s surge extended the final margin.
Benjamin made eight of his 14 shots and finished with a game-high 18 points to go along with eight assists and seven rounds.
Graduate student Malik Jefferson, in his fifth season at the Mount due to extended eligibility for COVID, added 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
The Mountaineers felt their overall effort was better in their losses at West Virginia and Coppin State to start the season. They know it will need to be better for their West Coast swing, which begins Friday with a game at Southern California.
“Sometimes, you overlook [opponents] when you really shouldn’t,” Holland said. “You’ve got to treat everyone the same.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
