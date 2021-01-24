Riding the momentum of Saturday’s big win, Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball stormed out of the gate Sunday. They scored the first 14 points and never looked back, sweeping Central Connecticut with a 95-61 final.
Mount St. Mary’s improves to 6-3 (5-1 NEC) on the year. Central Connecticut fell to 2-4, both overall and in conference.
The starting five led the charge, spearheaded by Kendall Bresee, who finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds. That makes four double-doubles for the senior this season, and the first double-double of at least 15 points, 15 rebounds for the Mount since Alexis Carter had 18 and 15 against Fairleigh Dickinson on January 16, 2017.
Michaela Harrison scored 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting, and Aryna Taylor finished with 13 points. Off the bench, freshman Isabella Hunt was the top contributor with 13 points of her own.
The 95 points were the highest total put up by the Mount under head coach Maria Marchesano, who oversaw her 50th win at the helm in Emmitsburg. It was also the most points posted by any Mount team since February 24, 2013 — a 97-80 win over Saint Francis U. Their 51.6 field-goal percentage from the floor marks the 14th time that number has surpassed 50 percent in the Marchesano era, and the team is 13-1 when that occurs.
Scoring the first 14 points of the game took the first three and a half minutes. A jumper by Emma McCamus put the visitors on the scoreboard at the 5:59 mark. Harrison and Taylor keyed the efforts in the first quarter, scoring eight apiece. The Blue Devils did make a small rally to pull within eight points heading into the second quarter.
An 18-2 run for the Mount stymied any hopes for CCSU. By the 7:10 mark, Bresee had boosted her number to 13 points and seven boards. A Taylor layup moments later pushed the lead past 20, where it stayed for a majority of the game.
