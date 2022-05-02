Mount St. Mary’s University accepted an invitation to join the Metro Atlantic Athletic Association for all sports sponsored by the league, effective July 1, marking the end of the school's 33-year membership in the Northeast Conference.
Beginning for the 2022-23 school year, the Mount will compete in the MAAC for men’s and women’s soccer, cross-country, golf, tennis, swimming & diving, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s water polo, track & field, men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball, and baseball.
Men’s water polo (Mid-Atlantic Water Polo) and women’s rugby (NIRA) retain their current membership in their conferences. Bowling is not sponsored by the MAAC, and an announcement on a conference realignment for that sport is forthcoming.
"Today is a great day in the history of Mount St. Mary's University,” university president Dr. Timothy Trainor said. “In joining the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, the Mount gains the opportunity to compete with some of the finest Catholic colleges in the Northeast, elevating the university's brand as well as the level of competition for our nearly 600 student-athletes and coaches. I expect basketball games on the Jim Phelan Court to draw even larger crowds and be louder than ever as we face off against excellent competition."
Schools encompassing the MAAC, which was founded in 1980, hail from three states — New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Teams reside in and around the New York, Philadelphia, and Buffalo metros with a pair of teams in the Hudson River Valley. There are a host of associate members as well, mostly for women’s water polo, men’s lacrosse, and rowing.
One of the league's members, Saint Peter's University in New Jersey, recently saw its men's basketball team make a historic run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament, becoming the first No. 15 seed to do so.
Other MAAC members include: Canisius College, Fairfield University, Iona College, Manhattan College, Marist College, Monmouth University, Niagara University, Quinnipiac University, Rider University and Siena College.
“Joining the MAAC will no doubt energize the entire Mount community and enhance the experience of our student-athletes. We are eager to build upon our strong foundation of academic and athletic success, as we begin this new chapter for Mount Athletics,” Mount director of athletics Lynne Robinson said.
A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mount's Knott Arena. It will air live on ESPN+.
