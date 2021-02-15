Mount St. Mary’s junior guard Damian Chong Qui was named the Northeast Conference Co-Player of the Week for the third time this season Monday after averageing 15.5 points, 7.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds in leading the Mount to a pair of wins over LIU.
Chong Qui opened the week by scoring the final seven points of the game in the Mount’s 66-60 win over LIU on Thursday. His floater with 1 minute, 29 seconds left put the Mount on top 61-60, and he followed with a 3-pointer on the Mount’s next possession to push the lead to four. Chong Qui finished the game with 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals.
On Friday, the 5-foot-8 junior point guard tallied 16 points and nine assists in the Mount’s 64-46 victory. He did not commit a turnover in the game, and had a 15-3 assist-to-turnover ratio in the two-game series.
Chong Qui becomes just the third Mount player to win three or more NEC Player of the Week awards in the same season, joining Junior Robinson (five in 2017-18) and Chris McGuthrie (four in 1995-96; three in 1994-95).
For the season, Chong Qui is averaging 15.7 points, a league-leading 5.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds. His numbers are even better in league play, averaging 17.3 points, a league-best 6.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 41.1 percent overall and 40.8 percent from 3-point range.
Mount St. Mary’s returns to action Tuesday with a 7 p.m. home game with Wagner. The Mountaineers (8-7 overall, 7-4 NEC) are in second place in the NEC behind Merrimanck (8-4 NEC).
