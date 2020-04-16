Mount St. Mary’s coach Dan Engelstad and his staff announced Wednesday they have added four freshmen and two transfers to the men’s basketball team.
The transfers are Mezie Offurum, from George Washington, and Deandre Thomas, from Samford.
A 6-foot-8 forward, Offurum joins the Mount after two years in D.C. During his tenure with the Colonials, he played in 45 games with four starts while averaging 2.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.
“He is an elite athlete who thrives in transition and should be a matchup problem in the NEC,” Engelstad said in a press release of the Georgetown Prep product.
Thomas played 40 games over two seasons for Samford, working his way into the starting lineup late in his sophomore season.
He averaged 6.6 points per game, and capped his season with a pair of 15-point outings. Thomas, a combo guard, also averaged 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
“His ability to play on and off the ball and as a knock-down shooter make him a threat on offense,” the coach said. “We will look for DeAndre to bring it on both ends.”
One of the four freshmen, František Barton, hails from the Czech Republic.
The 6-7 forward averaged 10.1 points and 5.2 rebounds at the Get Better Academy, and 4.3 points with 3.7 rebounds for his 1 Liga squad. Both teams were in his native country.
Englestad said the Mount was drawn to Barton due to his athleticism, toughness and catch-and-shoot ability.
A scoring threat, guard Dakota Leffew joins the Mountaineers after a stellar tenure at Jonesboro High School and Middle Georgia Prep, where he averaged 21 points, six rebounds and six assists per game, along with two steals.
“Dakota is a high-IQ guard with great athleticism and a pure jump shot. Dakota loves to pass the ball and is comfortable leading as the point guard,” said Engelstad, adding that Leffew is a high-level defender thanks to his length (6-foot-4).
Forward Quinton Mincey averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds as a senior at Eleanor Roosevelt in Prince George’s County. As a junior, he helped it win the Class 4A state title.
“Quinton has excellent timing that allows him to be an elite rebounder and come up with game-changing blocks,” said Engelstad, who lauded the 6-6 Mincey’s feel for the game.
Josh Reaves comes to the Mount after a stint at the South Kent School, a prep school with a history of producing NBA talent. While at South Kent, Reaves averaged 25 points and nine rebounds.
He won two state titles in high school at Notre Dame High in Fairfield, Connecticut. Engelstad calls him a natural leader.
“He has great court awareness and can score at all three levels,” Engelstad added. “Josh is very explosive, and he has a high motor on the defensive end as well.”
The group will join nine returning Mountaineers from last season. This year’s roster is comprised of five freshmen, a sophomore, seven juniors and two seniors.
The Mountaineers went 11-21 in 2019-20, seeing their season end in a two-point loss to Robert Morris in the Northeast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.