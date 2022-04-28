Mount St. Mary’s is set to leave its long-term partnership with the Northeast Conference, according to an ESPN report.
The Mount is set to join the 11-member Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference for all sports for the 2022-23 season, the report said.
The Mountaineers, who have been Northeast Conference members since 1989, could officially join the MAAC as soon as next week, according to ESPN.
Mount St. Mary’s had no comment on the matter when reached by the News-Post.
The move has reportedly been approved by the presidents of the MAAC schools. The Northeast Conference has also been notified, ESPN said.
Mount St. Mary’s would replace former NEC rival Monmouth in the MAAC after the Hawks departed for the Colonial Athletic Association earlier this year.
The Mountaineers would rejoin former NEC colleagues Rider, Marist and Quinnipiac in the new league.
Mount St. Mary’s would be the second program to leave the NEC in the last two years, following Robert Morris, which left for the Horizon League in 2020.
The MAAC was founded in 1980 and officially began competition the following year.
Mount St. Mary’s would join charter MAAC members Fairfield University, Manhattan College, Iona College and Saint Peter’s University. Other teams in the league include Canisius, Siena and Niagara.
