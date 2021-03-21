A game 26 years in the making commences Monday afternoon as the Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team takes on Maryland in a NCAA First Round clash.
This year’s tournament features a unique format due to COVID-19, with all teams in a bubble in San Antonio.
The Mount heads to the Big Dance for the first time since 1995, when they fell to Alabama as a No. 13 seed. A victory over the Terrapins would be the first NCAA win for the women’s program. The team also went in 1994, when the Moutaineers lost to Iowa.
Winners of the Northeast Conference, Mount St. Mary’s won 11 of their last 13 games to advance. The run culminated in the conference tournament with a 77-62 triumph over Fairleigh Dickinson and a 70-38 win in the championship over Wagner.
Kendall Bresee leads the Mount in most major categories, including 14.1 points per game and 8.6 rebounds per game. Center Rebecca Lee was named NEC Tournament MVP after double-doubles in the semifinal and championship and comes into the contest with 37 blocks on the season. Michaela Harrison eclipsed the 1,000 point mark in the second half of the campaign.
As a team, the Mountaineers led the NEC in scoring offense (72.8 points), field goal percentage (.427), three-point percentage (.349) and foul shooting (.797). Despite the truncated season, the Mount’s 191 3s still rank as the sixth-most in program history.
Head Coach Maria Marchesano leads the team to the Lone Star State after passing Fred Carter for fourth on the school’s all-time list for victories with the win over Wagner.
The Mount will be facing a formidable opponent in Maryland.
The Terrapins rolled through the Big Ten schedule, only losing to Ohio State as they averaged a 20.8 scoring margin in conference play. They would go on to win their conference championship as well, defeating Iowa for the crown.
Maryland is renowned for its offense, leading the country with 91.3 points scored per game. The Terps’ field goal percentage of .493 ranks third in the nation. Six members of the Terps are averaging double figures, led by All-American Ashley Owusu with 18.3 points a game. Three-point specialist Katie Benzan joined Owusu as an All-American selection.
Led by Brenda Frese, who won her 500th game at Maryland earlier this season, the Terrapins arrived in Texas seeking their second national title, winning their first in 2006.
Success over Maryland would not just be the first for the Mount in the NCAA Tournament, but the first over the Terrapins in program history. The Mount comes in 0-8 all-time in a series that dates back to the 1970s, when the sides challenged each other in the Maryland AIAW Championship.
Maryland won the last game in the series 97-57 in 2017. Current Director of Basketball Operations Katrice Dickson led the Mountaineers that night with 16 points.
A win would also be a first nationally, as no No. 15 seed has ever beaten a No. 2 seed in the women’s tournament. The closest was Long Beach State in 2017, when the 49ers lost 56-55 to Oregon State.
Should the Mount claim the upset, they would face the winner of Alabama and North Carolina on Wednesday.
