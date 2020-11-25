BALTIMORE — Mount St. Mary’s used a strong defensive effort coupled with key veteran contributions to beat Morgan State 62-55 on Wednesday for its first season-opening win in men’s basketball since 2008.
The Mount’s quartet of returning starters — Jalen Gibbs, Damian Chong Qui, Malik Jefferson and Nana Opoku — combined to score 53 points.
Gibbs led the way with 18 points along with five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jefferson added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Chong Qui chipped in 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. Despite foul trouble, Opoku tallied nine points and three rebounds in 23 minutes.
Newcomers Mezie Offurum, Dakota Leffew, Josh Reaves and Frantisek Barton all debuted for the Mount. Offurum, a transfer from George Washington, finished with seven rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals while earning his first start in a Mount uniform. Reaves hit a pair of 3-pointers to finish with six points and three boards, while Leffew had two points. Barton grabbed a rebound in six minutes in his first collegiate game as well.
Neither team shot well from the field, but the Mount held a 38-32 edge on the boards that led to a 14-2 advantage in second-chance points.
With the Mount up by six at the half, Morgan State’s Troy Baxter hit a 3-pointer to open the second half to make it a three-point game. Reaves countered with a 3 of his own and Jefferson dunked on a feed from Chong Qui to push the Mount’s advantage back to eight.
Morgan State rallied to cut the deficit to 46-44 on a Malik Miller bucket with 7 minutes, 28 seconds remaining. The Mount scored the next seven points, five coming on free throws and the other two on a Chong Qui basket, to increase the lead to 53-44 with 5:45 left.
Morgan State made one last push, cutting the gap to 53-49 on a pair of Isaiah Burke free throws with 3:54 remaining. The Mountaineers answered with an 8-0 run capped by a Gibbs steal and dunk for a 61-49 lead, securing the win.
The Mount shot 39.6 percent from the field in the game and was a woeful 4-of-22 (18 percent) from 3-point range. But their athleticism was on display with seven dunks, including four from Jefferson.
The Mountaineers held Morgan State to 40.4 percent shooting and 3-of-18 (17 percent) from beyond the arc.
Miller led Morgan State with 19 points and eight rebounds while Baxter added 17 points and five boards.
The Mount is back in action at 3 p.m. Saturday against Navy at Xfinity Center in College Park, looking to start the season with consecutive wins for the first time since 1993-94.
Due to health and safety protocols, there will be no fans in attendance.
