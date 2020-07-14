Mount St. Mary's coach Dan Engelstad made a pair of moves on his coaching staff for men's basketball.
Engelstad promoted Matt Graves from director of basketball operations to assistant coach, while moving Jeremy Freeman into the job vacated by Graves.
"I am thrilled to announce the change to our coaching staff," Engelstad said Monday in a press release. "Coach Graves is an absolute rising star in this profession. It was an easy move and transition, but, more importantly, well deserved. Coach Freeman brings to the Mount tremendous experience, passion and drive."
Graves is entering his second season on Engelstad's staff and his eighth as a collegiate coach, while Freeman, a Baltimore native, served as the director of basketball operations at Holy Cross during the 2018-19 season.
— Greg Swatek
