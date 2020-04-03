EMMITSBURG — The Mount St. Mary’s men’s water polo team has found a home conference for their inaugural season, joining the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC).
Expected to begin play in September, the Mount becomes the eighth team in the MAWPC-West Region. The conference is under the governance of the Collegiate Water Polo Association.
“This is an excellent opportunity for our program and allows us to be competitive for our inaugural season,” Mount coach Alyssa Diacono said Friday in a press release. “I’m excited about what the season has in store for us, but for now I’m wishing everyone well wishes and to stay safe and healthy.”
Challenging the Mount in the MAWPC-West are seven teams across four states — Connecticut, Illinois, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The group includes Diacono’s old stomping grounds of Mercyhurst University, where she served as a graduate assistant. Washington & Jefferson College and Gannon University also represent the Keystone State in the group. The other three schools are Connecticut College, McKendree University in Illinois and Salem University in West Virginia.
Last season, the conference held two weekends of three matches each. All seven squads went to one site to play the contests in a round-robin format. The region will then compete in a championship to decide who goes on to face the teams in the MAWPC-East — Bucknell, Fordham, George Washington, Johns Hopkins, La Salle, Navy and Wagner — for the conference crown.
A finalized regular-season schedule of games for the MAWPC-West should be released later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.