In the regular season home finale, Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball defeated Central Connecticut 64-47 to earn a winning record in Northeast Conference play.
Thanks to some assistance by Fairleigh Dickinson’s win over LIU, the Mount also secured a home playoff game in the upcoming NEC Tournament.
The NEC Quarterfinals take place on Monday, March 7th at 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s improved to 12-12 (10-7 NEC), while CCSU dropped to 6-18 (5-12 NEC).
Kendall Bresee led the way on her Senior Day with a game-high 17 points, securing eight rebounds and tying a game high with three assists. Kayla Agentowicz, also honored today, supplied 14 points with six boards. Tess Borgosz converted five of six at the charity stripe to end the day with seven points.
The Mount and CCSU tied in field goal percentage at 19-for-53 (35.8 percent). The 17 point difference came from four additional 3-pointers and 13 extra makes at the foul line.
Central Connecticut benefited from the sharpshooting of Eden Nibbelink, going 6-for-9 from the floor and 4-for-5 from 3-point range. Ashley Berube added nine points in the loss.
The visitors took the early first steps with a late first quarter run. Nibbelink tallied her first trey to put the Blue Devils up 10-9. They led by as much as three before Bresee sent a pull up through at the horn to make it 14-13 CCSU.
Taking charge in the second quarter, the Mountaineers held the Blue Devils to 14 points over the next two games. Michaela Harrison switched the lead to the home team with a three-pointer at the 6:28 mark for a 19-18 score. Central managed the stay within reach, trimming an advantage as high as seven down to three by halftime.
Mount secured the game in the third quarter. After Berube hit a layup with 7:40 left, the home team electrified the crowd with a 15-0 run. Agentowicz was the catalyst, scoring 12 in a row with the climax coming at the 1:14 mark with a triple.
Up by 16 entering the fourth, the Mountaineers coasted to the finish line. The lead reached its highest point with a Harrison three for a 56-35 game with 4:48 to play.
One final regular season game awaits the Mount before the conference tournament. They travel to Saint Francis U Thursday on Thursday, trying to secure an overall winning record for the third year in a row.
