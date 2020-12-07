EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball game against Maryland scheduled for Tuesday was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Mountaineers’ program.
The result was picked up in routine surveillance testing, which is administered three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.
Status of the Mountaineers’ future games will be determined later.
The Terps (3-1), who are ranked No. 14 in the latest Associated Press poll after a 112-78 win over Towson on Friday, are next scheduled to play at Rutgers (1-0) on Monday in their Big Ten opener at a time to be announced.
Mount St. Mary’s (1-2), last played Saturday, securing a 72-58 win over visiting UMBC. The Mountaineers were picked as the preseason favorites in the Northeast Conference.
WOMEN’S SOCCERMolly Kovarik has been named the new women’s soccer head coach at Hood College, a move announced Monday by Director of Athletics Dr. Susan Kolb.
Kovarik comes to Hood from Washington College, where she served as an assistant coach in 2019. During her season with the Shorewomen, the team produced one All-Centennial Conference selection.
Kovarik inherits a team coming off one of the best seasons in program history in 2019. The Blazers earned their first bid to the MAC Commonwealth Championships and tied the 14-year-old school record for victories with 11. Midfielder Courtney Ellis was voted the MAC Commonwealth Rookie of the Year and was one of four Hood student-athletes voted to the all-conference team that year.
“I am honored, grateful, and beyond excited to be named the head women’s soccer coach and compliance coordinator at Hood College,” Kovarik said. “I would like to thank Dr. Kolb for this incredible opportunity, as well as the rest of the Hood College faculty, staff, and student-athletes whose passion and camaraderie for Hood was evident from the moment I stepped foot on campus.”
Prior to her time with Washington, Kovarik spent two years as an assistant coach with the Eastern (Pennsylvania) University women’s soccer program. The Eagles had five All-Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom performers and qualified for the MAC Freedom Championships in 2017.
