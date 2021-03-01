The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team secured the Northeast Conference regular-season title for the first time since the 2000-01 season, clinching the top seed in the NEC Tournament with a 56-43 victory — its ninth straight — over St. Francis University on Tuesday in Loretto, Pennsylvania.
Monday’s triumph marks the 10th regular-season crown for the program since the Mountaineers (15-4 overall, 14-2 NEC) joined the NEC in 1989. That includes a run of seven straight from 1989-1996.
The most prolific offense in the NEC was forced to win with defense, as the Red Flash (12-8, 10-4 NEC) — second in the conference but still competing for a tournament spot — held the Mount to 35.4 percent from the floor. The 13-point win was aided by the Mount forcing 21 turnovers, making 10 steals, grabbing 32 rebounds and blocking two shots. Rebecca Lee pulled in nine rebounds, and Michaela Harrison had five steals.
Offensive sparks came from Aryna Taylor, whose early first-half success led to her tying a career-high with 19 points. Kendall Bresee (Urbana) grinded out 39 minutes of play and reached her season average of 15 points.
The teams battled evenly for most of three quarters. Despite their offense going cold, the Mountaineers led 40-32 heading into the final frame. Bresee broke the icy streak with a layup to push the Mount’s edge over double figures.
Then, the offense finally hit its stride, and the Mount’s lead ballooned to 18. The deficit never got back to single digits as Mount St. Mary’s cruised to the title.
Before the Mount pursues their eighth tournament title and a trip to the NCAA tournament, they wrap up the regular season with two road games against Wagner on Thursday and Friday.
The four-team NEC Tournament begins March 10.
