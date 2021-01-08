EMMITSBURG — The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team needed a spark to rally and sweep St. Francis Brooklyn on Friday.
Once again they found it in senior Kendall Bresee, as well as clutch shots from Michaela Harrison and Aryna Taylor. The result was a 65-59 win over the Terriers at Knott Arena.
Inhibited by foul trouble early, Bresee rose to the challenge in the second half. She finished with her second straight double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Taylor scored 14 point, and Harrison added 13, each splashing home a trio of 3-pointers.
Rebecca Lee supplied a strong defensive performance with five blocks and four rebounds. The defense held the Terriers (1-5, 1-5 NEC) without a field goal for the final five minutes, 27 seconds of play, and to five points total in the third quarter.
“I’m so proud of the way the team pushed through,” Mount coach Maria Marchesano said. “Every timeout, they were counting – six more minutes, four more minutes — just keep grinding out each possession. But we really locked in, and you could tell [the Terriers] were out of sorts and didn’t know what to do. That’s what closed the game for us.”
With Bresee well rested after sitting much of the second quarter in foul trouble, the Mountaineers, trailing by six at halftime, pounced when the third quarter began. Two jumpers from the senior, as well as a layup from Taylor, swiftly leveled the contest. The period ended in a 50-50 deadlock.
Following the 50-50 tie, the sides traded leads. With 3:37 remaining, Lee drew a key foul on Terriers playmaker Ally Lassen. She had to sit with four infractions, and Lee’s foul shots gave the Mount a 58-57 lead.
Offense went quiet temporarily for both teams, with the Mount tacking on one foul shot for a two-point lead. At the 2-minute mark, a St. Francis 3-pointer missed, and Taylor respond with a trey, extending the edge to 62-57.
The very next possession, a Harrison 3-pointer iced the sweep for Mount St. Mary’s.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
St. Francis Brooklyn 67, Mount St. Mary’s 55
NEW YORK — Mount St. Mary’s fell at St. Francis Brooklyn as the Terriers swept the two-game series.
Damian Chong Qui scored 15 points while Nana Opoku added 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Mountaineers fell to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the Northeast Conference.
The first half featured seven lead changes and five ties, and the Mount went to the locker room with a 28-26 advantage.
There were nine lead changes in the opening eight minutes of the second half as each team tried to establish control. Josh Reaves hit his second 3-pointer of the game with 12:46 left to put the Mount on top 39-38. Trey Quartlebaum’s only basket of the game on the next possession put the Terriers back on top 40-39 in what was the last lead change in the game.
The Mountaineers remained within striking distance, cutting the deficit to 55-52 when Opoku went 1-of-2 at the line with 3:10 on the clock. A Chong Qui basket with 1:50 left made it 59-55, but the Terriers went 2-for-4 at the line over its next two possessions for a 61-55 lead.
The Mount had a chance to cut into the deficit again, but a turnover led to a Chauncey Hawkins layup for a 63-55 Terrier advantage that effectively sealed the win.
Chong Qui was the Mount’s leading scorer but struggled from the field, going 4-for-16. Opoku added 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Chauncey Hawkins and Travis Atson each scored 15 points to pace the Terriers while Vuk Stevanic added 12 and Higgins 11. Unique McLean just missed a double-double with eight points and 14 rebounds.
The Mount shot just 35.2 percent in the game, including 5-of-19 (26 percent) from beyond the arc. The Terriers shot 42.1 percent while connecting on just 3-of-15 (20 percent) from 3-point range.
The Mountaineers return to action Thursday when Merrimack visits Knott Arena to begin a two-game series.
