Despite a stellar game from Kendall Bresee, Mount St. Mary’s lost to Fairleigh Dickinson 66-63 in the regular season finale on Thursday at Knott Arena.
Bresee came within two points of her career high with 23 points, but the Knights’ Dickinson’s Lauren Francillon registered a career-high 33 points along with 10 rebounds, and FDU held off three long distance tries by the Mount down the stretch.
The Mount (19-11, 14-4 NEC) still registered the most victories in a Northeast Conference season since the 1999-2000 season, when they also went 14-4.
The Mountaineers had already clinched the No. 2 seed in the NEC Tournament before the game. And as a result of Thursday’s games, they will host No. 7 Long Island in the quarterfinals on Monday. As for the Knights, the victory secures the No. 3 seed in the tournament.
Bresee went 8-for-17 from the floor while hitting a career-high six 3s. The Urbana product added four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Michaela Harrison had 11 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Jatarrikah Settle had 10 points, three steals and three assists.
Francillon drained 14 of her 19 shots, including a 5-for-7 performance from 3-point range. The 33 points edge her previous career high of 31 versus Central Connecticut in 2019. She also had a season-high four blocks.
Mount had one of the best performances in terms of forcing turnovers, finishing with 23.
The game was tightly contested, featuring 12 lead changes and six ties. Neither team had a lead in double digits.
The Knights tried their best to pull away, but could only muster their largest lead at six points with 2:40 left. A minute later, Harrison drained another 3 to put the game back within one possession. Francillon made her final layup on offense, but Bresee delivered a clutch to come within two.
Another layup for the Knights kept the Mountaineers on their toes, but Bresee came through again to make it 64-63 FDU with 28 seconds left. After FDU converted two foul shots, Mount looked to tie with a 3. Bresee’s first shot rattled off the rim and the Mount got another shot, but it fell off the mark as well.
Harrison got the board and found Kayla Agentowicz in the corner, but that final attempt fell short.
